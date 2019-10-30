‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Slays In Thigh-High Red Boots & A Tiny One-Piece On Stage

Rocking a head-to-toe red concert outfit, Kandi Burruss brought back her R&B spice from the ’90s while performing on her ‘Welcome to the Dungeon’ tour.

Kandi Burruss, 43, swapped out her Bravo reputation for her ’90s pop star persona while performing amid her Welcome to the Dungeon tour! In a clip shared by the official Instagram account of Xscape on Oct. 29 — the R&B quartet that Kandi joined in 1992 — The Real Housewives of Atlanta star worked the stage in thigh-high boots made of red PVC. If that wasn’t already spicy enough, Kandi coordinated her red hot footwear with a sparkly bodysuit in the same color! Kandi shined extra bright thanks to a built-in bra covered in silver glitter, with two red nipple tassels attached for added flair. It was a hot ensemble, perfect for Kandi to put her own spin on one of Xscape’s hottest hits, “My Little Secret.”

“Kandi mix it up on her Dungeon Tour,” Xscape’s account captioned the video, and fans jumped into the comments section to leave their own reviews. “Get it Kandi🔥🔥🔥,” one follower wrote, while another fan raved, “Very nice and hot love🔥❤️😍.”

Kandi really knows how to capitalize on a rumor. Who could forget when Kandi learned of gossip that alleged she owned a sex dungeon, via her informant, Porsha Williams? Never one to mope around, Kandi turned the unfounded rumor into a party and burlesque show in Oct. 2018, which later aired on RHOBH in March 2019. That led to her Welcome to the Dungeon tour, which kicked off in Chicago on May 2!

This isn’t the first time Kandi’s owned a stage as of late. Similar to the ensemble above, Kandi rocked thigh-high white boots and a a rhinestone-encrusted bodysuit with sheer panels for another tour stop! The Bravo star shared a photo of the concert look to her Instagram on Oct. 23, and let fans know how she really feels about holding a mic again. “I love when work doesn’t feel like work! 😁,” Kandi gushed in the post’s caption.