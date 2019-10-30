‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey Confesses She Felt ‘Uncomfortable’ Filming With NeNe Leakes After Massive Fallout

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Cynthia Bailey says she felt uncomfortable filming with NeNe Leakes after their huge fallout last season.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, is opening up about how she felt filming the latest season of Real Housewives of Atlanta with fellow co-star NeNe Leakes, 51, after their dramatic Season 11 blowout fight. In a brand new interview, the reality TV star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “I was just a little uncomfortable because I know the space that we were in. That’s not a good space to be in especially when you know that you’re going to see someone. It’s not like I wasn’t going to see her, you know what I mean?”

“With that said, it was a little uncomfortable, but I am in a good place,” the former model continued. “I own accountability for anything that I may have done to hurt her, upset her or whatever she said. I own that, and once I own that and accept accountability, and attempt to find some resolution in that situation, then that’s all I really can do. I am in a good place. I feel like I couldn’t have done anything else other than what I did this season: try to build a respectful place with her. Not necessarily back to where we were, but at least to get to a respectful place.”

The reality television personality also revealed that she wasn’t the only one to make an effort to repair her and NeNe’s friendship; NeNe also put some work into it. “I think she made an effort. I think she made an effort. I definitely saw her redeem for sure,” Cynthia revealed. “We’re different people. We do it differently. She definitely, I saw her…I felt like she definitely made an effort to do the best that she can do the way that NeNe would do it.”