‘RHONY’s Barbara Kavovit Ends 14-Year Friendship With Luann de Lesseps: She’s A ‘Narcissist’

Barbara Kavovit opened up about ending her long-term friendship with fellow ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star Luann de Lesseps in an interview on the Oct. 30 episode of the ‘Hot Hollywood’ podcast.

Barbara Kavovit is no longer fond of ex-friend Luann de Lesseps, 54, and she let the public know exactly how she feels in the latest episode of Us Weekly‘s Hot Hollywood podcast. The Real Housewives of New York City star even went as far to call Luann a “narcissist” and admitted she thinks other people connected to their Bravo series also feels the same way. “The narcissism of this woman, the self-importance and her blatant disregard for people that have helped her has got to stop,” Barbara said on the Oct. 30 podcast episode. “Not only myself, but [our mutual friend] Anne and I’m sure Bethenny [Frankel], and even Mary, who does her makeup, we are disgusted with her. It’s just her total disregard for anyone else. I have no words for her anymore.” Listen to Barbara’s podcast interview HERE!

Glimpses of Barbara and Luann’s friendship was seen on season 11 of RHONY, but Barbara confirmed that they were friends for close to 15 years, during the interview. What made their bond unravel, however, was what Luann said about Barbara on Jenny McCarthy‘s SiriusXM show on Oct. 29.

“Girlfriend, I can carry a tune, so hell with Barbara,” Luann said on the show, referring to Barbara saying she is “no Adele” during a July episode of RHONY. “That’s the second time, also, that she got caught on camera talking smack about me. … You have to pull the weeds, so you can make room for the lowers.”

Barbara couldn’t believe Luann’s comments but admitted she thinks it’s part of what she thinks is her narcissistic personality disorder. “That’s the thing with a narcissist, you can look at yourself and believe that everything about you is so wonderful and throw everyone away,” she explained on the Us podcast. “I remember last year, picking her up off the floor, literally, trying to carry her, protect her. I was her protector for 14 years. … To make it like she’s pull weeds, like I was the bad person, like Bethenny was the bad person? … My prediction? She hasn’t hit rock bottom yet.”

“There is no good with Luann,” she concluded. “I had a 14-year friendship with her that I will walk away from forever. She will never have me as a friend again.”