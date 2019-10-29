Ashley Greene Gushes Over How ‘Engaging & Lovely’ Charlize Theron Was On ‘Bombshell’ Set

Acting alongside Oscar winners on ‘Bombshell’ could be intimidating, but Ashley Greene says that stars like Charlize Theron were simply ‘lovely’ to work with! She talks about her experience in our exclusive interview.

Ashley Greene tackles the role of former Fox News personality Abby Huntsman in the new movie Bombshell, and while the film deals with the harrowing experiences of women at the network through harassment by CEO Roger Ailes, her time on set was nothing but “lovely.” The actress, 32, known for Twilight and Rogue, spoke to HollywoodLife at the October 28th Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation A Time For Heroes Family Festival, where she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that working with Charlize Theron, in particular, was such a wonderful experience! She shared incredible praise for the Academy Award winner.

“It was just like what you would imagine stepping onto that set. It was like I’d never been on a set before,” Ashley said, laughing, on the red carpet at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, California. “I walked on and was just like, ‘Wow, this is incredible.’ It was incredible to be surrounded by such strong, powerful women delivering such a strong, powerful message. I got there and Charlize was such a force, but she’s so warm, and engaging, and lovely.” Charlize portrays former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, one of the women at the network who spoke out about their harassment at the hands of Roger Ailes, as well as the rampant sexism they experienced at the company. Charlize looks almost identical to the Kelly Files host in the film, to the point that it’s downright eerie. She nails Megyn’s voice and mannerisms, too.

See what we’re talking about by watching the Bombshell trailer below! Overall, Ashley’s experience portraying the now-host of The View was nothing short of incredible. “I had a blast and I’m really, really thankful to be a part of the film,” Ashley told us. “I think it’s something that everyone needs to see and it’s a fantastic film. I’m really, really proud of it.”

See Ashley and Charlize star alongside Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Connie Britton, John Lithgow, and Kate McKinnon when Bombshell hits theaters on December 20, 2019.