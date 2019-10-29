Ally Brooke Reveals Whether A Fifth Harmony Reunion Is Possible 1 Year After Group’s Split

Is there a chance that Fifth Harmony will come back as one after they took an indefinite hiatus last year? Ally Brooke revealed if this will happen in a very surprising interview.

My turn! Ally Brooke, 26, has been enjoying her own time in the spotlight as a contender on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars this season. She’s still in the running to win the coveted mirrorball trophy after Queer Eye cast member Karamo Brown, 38, was eliminated on the Oct. 28th episode. Turns out her former 5H girls have been supporting her from a distance as she continues to get closer to the finish line. “I just saw Dinah (Jane) recently at an event and she was so proud of me,” Ally revealed in an interview after Monday’s program. “She watches the show and she comments a lot on my videos.” Dinah gave her another prop when she said that Ally has been “killing it” on the Emmy-winning series.

Is there a chance that Ally and Dinah, 22, along with their 5H girls Lauren Jaregui, 23 and Normani Kordei, 23, could reunite after going their separate ways over a year ago? Never say never! “Who knows, anything is possible,” Ally revealed. “I know everyone right now is just completely in their own world and like, doing so many different things but I totally figured that it’s a possibility and I think that would be really cool.”

Someone who would be down for a 5H reunion is Ally’s DWTS dance partner Sasha Farber, 35, who thinks it would be “epic” if it happened. “That’s like NSYNC coming together doing a show,” he said. Ally responded humbly, saying “We weren’t that big, but thank you.”

See ya later! Fifth Harmony announced they were taking an indefinite hiatus on March 19, 2018, after years of chart-topping hits and sold out tours. Each member has found varying degrees of success since then, in particular Normani who has hit the Billboard Hot 100 top ten with fellow singers Sam Smith, 27, and Khalid, 21.

OG member Camila Cabello, 22, left the group in December 2017 to pursue her own solo career. That decision has done extremely well for her as she’s won numerous honors, including the 2018 MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year (“Havana”).