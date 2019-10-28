‘Riverdale’ is taking on Halloween and your favorite characters are going all out for All Hallow’s Eve! Cheryl Blossom looks wicked as Poison Ivy and Archie Andrews looks hot in a superhero costume.

Riverdale’s Halloween episode will air on Oct. 30, just one day before Halloween. Many of your favorite Riverdale characters are getting all dressed up during the episode in some pretty killer costumes. Cheryl looks wicked in her Poison Ivy costume. Seriously, Madelaine Petsch should be up for the role of Poison Ivy if she ever goes back to the big screen. Toni transforms into the perfect Harley Quinn. Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn make one heck of a dynamic duo.

Archie takes a more predictable approach by dressing up in a superhero costume. He’s actually Pureheart the Powerful, Archie’s superhero alter ego from the Archie Comics. Meanwhile, Munroe is The Shield, another superhero from the comics. We have to say, they both look super cute in the costumes. These aren’t just makeshift costumes, they have on spandex and a cape. Archie and Munroe are serious.

On Oct. 18, Vanessa Morgan posted a behind the scenes photo from the Riverdale jail. Dressed in Toni’s epic Halloween costume, Vanessa captioned the Instagram photo: “I’m Harley Quinn Be My Joker.” Margot Robbie should feel proud!

The synopsis for the Oct. 30 episode reads: “When ominous videotapes begin appearing on doorsteps across Riverdale, widespread fear quickly returns to the town. At Stonewall Prep, Jughead learns about a series of mysterious disappearances that have occurred to former students at the school. Meanwhile, Archie’s plan to create a safe space for the town’s kids gets derailed when some unwanted visitors crash their Halloween party. Elsewhere, Veronica comes face to face with trouble, while Betty’s past comes back to haunt her. Lastly, a haunting at Thistlehouse rocks Cheryl and Toni to their core.” Riverdale season 4 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.