SNL: Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump Returns With Pete Davidson & Darrell Hammond’s Bill Clinton

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump returned to meet his supporters in New Mexico and ran into Darrell Hammond’s Bill Clinton!

Alec Baldwin is back as Donald Trump for a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico — or, as he likes to say, “the albacore tuna capital of the United States!” The Saturday Night Live skit featured the President attempting to figure out why he was being impeached, in a public forum, no less. All sorts of characters came out for the Republican leader, including regular cast member Pete Davidson! “It’s so great to see a young Trump supporter!” Alec as Trump exclaimed, before offering the crowd Snickers and Juul pods — we guess Halloween came early? When Trump asked where the “young man” was from, however, we didn’t get the answer we were expecting! “ISIS — I was a prisoner in Syria until last week until you freed me. And I promise I’ll make ISIS great again, WOO!”

The highlight of the segment was the return of SNL album Darrell Hammond as none other than former President Bill Clinton. Clinton had no idea how he ended up at the rally, and insisted he just “followed the party.” Alec then dropped that he was potentially getting impeached, which lead Bill to jump to some conclusions based on his own history with, of course, Monica Lewinsky. “You dirty dog!” he retorted, as Trump explained, “Not for that! They don’t mind when I do that, trust me!” Clinton seemed pleased with that response, noting that it was “progress.”

Before Darrell’s Bill, Aidy Bryant also made a cameo in the segment as a diehard MAGA supporter and we couldn’t stop laughing. “I love you and worship you as the one true white lord,” she insisted, then mentioned that Michelle Obama’s book Becoming translated to something she discovered in a witchcraft book. Oh, and she wanted us all to know that “the Earth was flat and Beyonce is white!”

Some special guests at the Trump rally ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HvgumqdEXO — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 27, 2019

Chance the Rapper, 26, was host and musical guest for the night, marking the second time he’s hosted and the third time he performed! Saturday Night Live is currently in its 45th season, and the show has been star-studded since it’s Sept. 28 return: Woody Harrelson, Stranger Things‘ David Harbour and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosted the first three episodes, while Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift have been the musical guests! The rest of the season is already looking stacked, as well: Kristen Stewart, Eddie Murphy and Harry Styles have already been announced as the upcoming hosts, with Harry also pulling double duty as musical guest on Nov. 16!