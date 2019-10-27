Recap
Hollywood Life

‘KUWTK’: Khloe Reveals She Won’t See Lamar Face-To-Face Out Of Respect For His New GF

Khloe Kardashian decides on the Oct. 27 episode of ‘KUWTK’ that she won’t have a face-to-face meeting with ex-husband Lamar Odom after finding out he’s so ‘happy’ with his new girlfriend.

Lamar Odom’s memoir, Darkness To Light, was released during the Oct. 27 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Lamar tried to make amends with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. Khloe and Lamar started texting and he called her and said that he wanted to see her in person. Khloe was a little hesitant about it all but admitted that she still missed Lamar “all the time.” Kim Kardashian urged Khloe to set up a face-to-face meeting just to clear the air.

Later, Khloe sat down with Kim to talk about everything concerning Lamar. She admitted that it made her “feel good” to see him publicly say he was sorry about all that happened. She also revealed that she wasn’t going to see Lamar face-to-face after all. “I’ve already been weary about seeing Lamar and if it was the right decision. Now knowing that he has a girlfriend [Sabrina Parr], it makes my decision so much easier because I don’t want to ever be disrespectful. The decision has been made for me. It’s just not the right decision to reach out to him and set up that face-to-face.”

Despite the decision, Khloe stressed she had no bad blood towards her ex. “I love Lamar. He’s such a huge part of my life and I will always keep him in such a special place in my life,” Khloe said.

She continued, “I have so much respect for him and I want only beautiful things to come his way but the past is the past for a reason sometimes.” Khloe and Lamar have both made their peace with each other and are moving forward with their lives.