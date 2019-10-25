LaLaine Sends ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Fans Into Panic Mode After Sharing Text From Adam Lamberg

The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ re-boot was announced at D23 in August, debuting on the new streaming service Disney+ — and fans are wondering coming back to the show!

Fans are eagerly anticipating the Lizzie McGuire spin-off, which is set to follow our favorite teen heroine as a working gal in her 30s! Hilary Duff, 32, is reprising her role as the title character but there’s been an element of mystery around the return of Lizzie’s BFFs Miranda and Gordo! We are especially wondering about Gordo, who was played by Adam Lamberg, 35, as the The Lizzie McGuire movie left our heroine and guy BFF getting into some romantic territory.

Well, no official announcement has been made just yet but we did get a clue on Instagram: Lalaine Vergara-Paras, 32 — who played Miranda — posted a screenshot of her phone showing she received a text message from Adam! Could this mean that they were texting about the show?! Now, that would be what “dreams are made of!” Fans immediately began speculating that was what the post meant, but we’re still waiting for confirmation!

Hilary shared a cute photo of Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas — who played her parents and brother Jo, Sam and Matt — on-set Oct. 25 so we already know the McGuire clan will be reunited! Interestingly, Lalaine’s post came shortly after the announcement that Hallie, Robert, and Jake would be reprising their roles.

The reboot, which is also being overseen by original creator Terri Minsky, follows Lizzie living her life as a “30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City.” Just like the original, the new version will still feature animated 13-year-old Lizzie who lets us in on what she’s really thinking. The original series was followed up by the massively successful The Lizzie McGuire Movie which followed Lizzie and her friends on an adventure in Italy! The teenager meets an Italian pop star, Isabella, who looks just like her and antics quickly ensue. Hilary recently shared that she watched the movie with her 7-year-old son Luca recently, and we’re sure he loved it!

There’s no word on when the new version of Lizzie is expected to debut, but we’re definitely hoping to get an answer on whatever happened with Lizzie and Gordo’s relationship and if they’re still even friends!