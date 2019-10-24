LuAnn de Lesseps Reveals She’s Dating Ex Rich Super Again 1 Year After He Dumped Her

Breakup to makeup in The Big Apple! LuAnn De Lesseps revealed that she’s back together with a former love who came with a ton of baggage when they first started dating.



LuAnn De Lesseps, 54, is mixing business with pleasure in the romance department! The Real Housewives of New York City star told TMZ on October 23, that she’s dating her talent agent Rich Super. She was heading to a romantic evening with him at the time of the interview that included an elegant dinner and Broadway show. “When there’s a connection, there’s a connection,” she said after being asked why they got back together. “We’re having the best time and he’s the best. He’s the best agent in Hollywood and I’m a very lucky girl.”

The mother-of-two and her rekindled beau have been working closely on her cabaret tour that has been talked about in depth on RHONY. Turns out them being together quite often helped spark their love for one another all over again. “Somebody who has the same passion, knows what you love, he’s got my touring schedule on point and I’m loving it,” she said about what they click on. “It’s always difficult to work and have a love affair. But at the same time it’s all good.”

LuAnn and Rich’s initial coupling was short and filled with a ton of drama. They started dating in July 2018 while he was still in the middle of divorcing his wife! He dumped her later on in the summer right before she checked into rehab.

The word love hasn’t always been great for LuAnn ever since her stint on RHONY began. She and ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps, 70, divorced in 2009 after he had an alleged affair with an Ethiopian princess. They share two children together, Victoria, 24, and Noel, 23. The television personality discussed her frustrations about their uncoupling during the explosive season two reunion show.

LuAnn and her most current ex-husband Tom D’Agostino, 51, married on December 31, 2016 and got divorced eight months later after a tumultuous relationship that included her allegedly slapping him inside a New York City restaurant! Here’s hoping things will go much more smoothly in the love department for LuAnn this go-around.