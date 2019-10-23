Teen Mom 2’s Jade Cline Refuses To Film With Former Co-Star Ashley Jones For Upcoming Reunion

Jade Cline is causing drama for ‘Teen Mom 2’s reunion taping. She reportedly is refusing to be filmed with former ‘Young and Pregnant’ co-star Ashley Jones onstage.

It looked like there was finally going to be a Teen Mom 2 reunion special without a ton of drama ever since Jenelle Evans was let go from the show. But show newbie Jade Cline, 22, has stepped in to reportedly cause a headache for MTV producers ahead of the taping this coming weekend. She apparently has a beef with her former Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant co-star Ashley Jones, 22, and when she learned that she and other cast-mates from that show would appear onstage with the Teen Mom 2 crew, she threw a huge fit and is refusing to be on the same stage according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Jade feels that Ashley has shaded her multiple times, especially right after it was announced that Jade had been picked for Teen Mom 2,” a source tells The Ashley. “She said that Ashley was telling people on social media that Jade only got the Teen Mom 2 job because Ashley turned the producers down.” The site’s source says that Jade is refusing to appear on the same stage as Ashley.

“They are all trying to figure out how to make the segment happen without Jade and Ashley getting into a fight onstage,” the source tells the site. Jade is reportedly also felt shaded by Ashley when a story came out that she and ex Sean Astin were being sued for not paying the $900 a month rent on their Indiana home.

On the day that story broke, Ashley tweeted, “Man if my rent was 900 dollars I’d be stacking to bad all you gone get in the bay is a bedroom in someone’s house where you can’t even use the living room,” seeming to refer to sky high rents in the San Francisco Bay area, where Ashley resides in Vallejo, CA.

But Ashley took on haters of the tweet, saying she wasn’t referring to Jade. “First of all what the f**k are you talking about. We all know by now if I wanted to say a name I would. I’m simply referring to the fact that I have to pay to be alive and no one asked me if I could afford it before bringing me into the universe. Lighten up hoe…” she shared in a follow-up tweet.