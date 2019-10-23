‘Chicago Med’s Newest Doctor Teases Romance Drama Ahead: ‘Some Things Happen’

There’s still so much we don’t know about Dr. Marcel. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Dominic Rains about what’s coming up, including more about his ‘personal story.’

Dr. Crockett Marcel is the new doctor on Chicago Med and he’s arrived to shake things up. Over the first couple of episodes, we’ve gotten a glimpse of what kind of doctor Crockett is but there’s still so much of season 5 left. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Dominic Rains about his exciting new role and what to expect in the episodes to come. “He’s a fantastic surgeon. He knows it. He’s not afraid to show it. And he likes to play by his own rules,” Dominic told HollywoodLife at One Chicago Day on Oct. 7. “He’s very unapologetic for who he is, and what he is, and what he does. He knows when he gets down to life and death situations, he’s not trying to save anyone’s feelings, so to speak.”

His way of practicing medicine is definitely different from what many of the Chicago Med doctors have encountered before. Dominic teased that Marcel is “most likely butt heads with some of the other characters. But it’s not because he means to be a dick. He just knows what he wants, and he doesn’t apologize for it.”

Now that we’ve been introduced to Marcel, fans already want to know his backstory. “I think you will as the season progresses,” Dominic said. “I think that’s really a question for the writers. I think right now we’ve been so focused on making sure that people see Crockett as a doctor. They were introduced to him as a doctor and to see how he works. Then I think slowly things will unfold for him in his personal world.”

Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov teased that Marcel will be shaking things up in the romance department. When asked about that, Dominic stayed quiet — for the most part. “Mum’s the word until things unfold. I think you’ll see some things happen,” Dominic said. Chicago Med season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.