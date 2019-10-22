‘Elena Of Avalor’ Preview: Melissa Fumero Arrives As Elena’s Royal Seamstress, Antonia

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Melissa Fumero guest stars in the premiere ‘Elena of Avalor’ as Antonia, who becomes the first female member of Avalor’s Royal Guard. HL has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the episode.

Elena’s Royal Seamstress, Antonia, is getting a brand-new role in the Oct. 23 episode of Disney’s Elena of Avalor. Antonia, voiced by Melissa Fumero, shows up as Elena is practicing her fencing skills. She tells Elena that she’s mended her lucky fencing pants. As she walks away, Antonia tosses Elena a sword. “That was a nice move. Do you fence?” Elena asks Antonia.

“Oh, not really, princess. Well, maybe a teensy little bit. My dad was a royal guard,” Antonia reveals. Elena asks Antonia if she’d like to fill in for Armando. Antonia gladly steps in. Antonia admits she’s never had any formal changes. “At the end of the day, I’d go back to my room and practice the same moves they worked on,” Antonia says.

The synopsis for the Oct. 23 episode, titled “Changing of the Guard,” reads: “Elena helps her Royal Seamstress follow her dream of becoming the first female member of Avalor’s Royal Guard.” Allen Maldonado and Arturo Castro also guest star as Royal Guard recruits Rocco and Felipe. The all-new episode of Disney’s Emmy-Award winning Elena of Avalor premieres Oct. 23 at 12:30 p.m. on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app.

The cast also consists of Aimee Carrero as Elena; Jenna Ortega as Princess Isabel; Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Carlos Alazraqui voice Migs, Luna, and Skylar, respectively; Emiliano Díez as Francisco; Julia Vera as Luisa; Christian Lanz as Chancellor Esteban; Jillian Rose Reed as Naomi; Joseph Haro as Mateo; Jorge Diaz as Gabe; Keith Ferguson as Zuzo; and Joe Nunez as Armando. The guest stars for season 3 include Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Auli’i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Stephanie Beatriz, and Sofia Carson.