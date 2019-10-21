Wendy Williams Disses Ex Kevin Hunter For Not Being There For Kevin Jr. — He’s Too ‘Busy’

Wendy Williams seems to be over taking the high road when it comes to her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, aka ‘the bad Kevin.’ She took a jab at him on her Oct. 21 show, while recapping her weekend and admitted that he’s too busy to teach his son fatherly things.

Wendy Williams was in complete savage mode on her October 21 show. While recapping her weekend celebrations, after she received her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she slammed her ex, Kevin Hunter Sr. And, this time, Wendy hit him where it hurts.

Following the Hollywood ceremony and a lavish party at Catch, “I went to the hip hop club [and] I went to the strip club,” the talk show host, 55, said, noting that she took her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. and nephew, Travis along for their first experience at a strip club. “I taught my son and my nephew how to make it rain. Normally, that’s a father’s job, but he’s busy,” Wendy admitted, as her studio audience roared with support after her sly comment.

“I said to Kevin, ‘I guess not the cat lady. huh?’ And, he said, ‘Mom, you’re definitely not the cat lady. You can be anywhere you want and here you are with us,'” Wendy recalled the sweet moment with her son, 19, during the eventful weekend. Wendy is a new mom to two new rescue kittens, Chit Chat and My Way. — A gray cat and a black cat, both female, who are sisters.

Wendy’s jab at her ex came just a few weeks after she threw shade at him on her show on October 1. During her famous “Hot Topics” segment, she joked about condoms and said, “I’ve only said this as a joke to Hot Topics, you know, poke a hole in the condom, and get pregnant.” She then added, “But that backfired on me, didn’t it?”

Fans of the talk show host will know that she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Sr., 47, in April, after news of his multi-year affair. The former Wendy Show producer allegedly fathered a child with a woman by the name of Sharina Hudson, who Wendy later implied during her Oct. 1 show, is “miserable.”

Meanwhile, Wendy’s maintained that she’s happy and slowly adjusting to her new single life. The host has also revealed that she’s very much actively dating.

During her speech at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, Wendy briefly addressed her “tough” year, but admitted that the “monumental” day surpassed her harder times. Also in attendance at her party at Catch was Drake‘s father Dennis, Jason DeRulo, Cynthia Bailey and her fiance, Mike Hill, Teyana Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert and Larsa Pippen.