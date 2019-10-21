‘Prodigal Son’s Aurora Perrineau: A ‘Taste’ Of Dani’s Past Will Bring Her & Malcolm ‘Closer Together’

The Oct. 21 episode of ‘Prodigal Son’ will give a glimpse into Dani’s past. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Aurora Perrineau about how this exploration will impact Dani and Malcolm moving forward.

Dani is still a bit of a mystery on Prodigal Son but that’s going to change during the Oct. 21 episode. “In episode 5, you’ll get a taste of her past and that kind of draws her and Malcolm closer together,” Aurora Perrineau told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think the things that we’ll learn about Dani is why she has this tough exterior or why she’s drawn to Malcolm and drawn to his traumas and his night terrors and why that makes her like him more and trust him more. I think we’ll find out more about what made her who she was, which will then make it make sense to everybody.”

Over the course of the first few episodes of the hit FOX series, Malcolm has been desperately searching for answers about the woman in the box from his childhood. As he gets closer to the truth, Malcolm has become increasingly more rattled. However, Dani has been there for some of Malcolm’s most vulnerable moments so far. “I think Dani understands him in a way that he lets things out to her that he maybe wouldn’t usually,” Aurora continued. “I think she tries to be helpful but not get in the way of his own mental state and mental health. She takes care of herself, but she tries to help him. I think everyone else is a little standoffish. Gil is obviously a father figure to him, so he stays in that father figure role where he doesn’t want to leave him on his ass. But Dani’s kind of like his wingman in that.”

Right off the bat, Malcolm and Dani had a really strong connection. Aurora opened up about what she loves most about their dynamic. “I love that people are questioning, ‘Oh, is there something romantic? What’s going on?’ I think that’s kind of what relationships are. There can be such great chemistry without it having to cross another barrier. They can be great friends, they could be in relationship, you never know. I think the dynamic that I love is that there is this bond that draws them together and that’s how real human relationships are. It doesn’t have to be sexual.”

She’s not totally against the idea of a romance between Dani and Malcolm. “I’m not saying, ‘No, I don’t want it to happen,’ but I would be fine with it happening. I would be fine with it not happening and be fine with Dani being with a girl. I’d be fine with Dani being asexual. I think that there are so many other outlets we could explore first. Will I be upset about it? No. It’s one way or the other.” Prodigal Son airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on FOX.