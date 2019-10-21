‘L&HH: Hollywood’: Lyrica Worries About Reuniting With A1 & Princess Love Reveals She’s Pregnant

After returning home from Vegas on the Oct. 21 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood’, Lyrica revealed that she’s ‘more confused than ever’ about getting back together with A1.

“I’m back from Vegas and I’m more confused than ever about me and A1,” Lyrica Anderson revealed during the Oct. 21 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. “He was super sweet at the pool party and we had a great time at the B2K show, but saying the right things and doing the right things are very different. I have a lot to think about, and I definitely want to let off some steam with the girls,” she added just before taking part in an axe-throwing activity with Apryl and Princess Love. During their hangout, Princess Love also revealed that she was upset with her husband, Ray J, but we’ll get to that later. First, we need to fill you in on the rest of Lyrica’s feelings on her potential reunion with A1.

“I don’t know what’s going on with me and A1 — I’m in a hotel, so…,” Lyrica further revealed to her friends. “I took Ocean with me. I just needed that. It’s tough when you split the family. I didn’t have my dad while growing up and it’s like, I always wanted my baby’s dad and me to be in the same house, so I’m hoping that… I don’t know what I’m hoping. There’s been some disrespectful things that have happened and it’s to a point where, yes, I love you, but it’s only so much where a woman’s kind of like… ok, why am I still here? We started talking about eventually doing like a play date with me, him and Ocean, and it’ll be one of our first steps, and I’m just trying to figure out if I’m ready for that.”

She added, “I think it’s really good for Ocean to see both of his parents have a good time together, but at the same time, I know A1 can be really really charming, and I’m sure in a romantic setting, he would try to charm me back into the house, but right now, I just really have to think and figure this out.”

What happened in Vegas DEFINITELY didn't stay in Vegas…🤭Will Apryl + Fizz finally get real about their relationship? Don't miss #LHHH TOMORROW at 8/7c on VH1! pic.twitter.com/pYLeIq6SB1 — VH1 (@VH1) October 20, 2019

As for Princess Love and Ray J, she was mad at him for missing some important family time while he was in Las Vegas. She had previously asked him to make more of an effort to spend time with her and their daughter, but so far, he hasn’t done his part. And she became even more furious when he showed up to a planned family photo shoot in a different outfit than the one she had given him to wear. He claimed that he wanted to wear something that matched his underwear. Anyway, one of the reasons why she was so upset was because it was a photo shoot they were going to do to reveal she’s pregnant with their second baby. Good job, Ray J.

Want more drama? New episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood air Mondays at 8pm on VH1.