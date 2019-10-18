See Pics
Kendra Wilkinson’s Daughter, 5, Looks So Grown Up While Hanging At Pumpkin Patch With Mom

Kendra Wilkinson hit the pumpkin patch with her 5-year-old daughter, Alijah, and oh my gourd, she looks so grown up!

Time really does fly by! It seems like just yesterday that Kendra Wilkinson’s daughter, Alijah, was a tiny tot, but now she looks totally grown up! The five-year-old little cutie hit the pumpkin patch with her famous mama on Oct. 17 in Woodland Hills, California — a suburb west of Los Angeles. Alijah was dressed in a cute printed, grey skirt and white cap-sleeved t-shirt and wore her chin-length, wavy caramel-colored hair tucked behind her ears. It’s safe to say Alijah was definitely the cutest pumpkin at the patch that day!

Kendra, who shares Alijah with ex-husband Hank Baskett, was dressed casually in a grey v-neck t-shirt, black, curve-hugging leggings, and white sneakers. She finished off her daytime pumpkin patch look by donning a crisp white baseball cap and pulling her long blonde hair into a messy bun. Kendra also carried a small studded crossbody bag that kept her hands free for optimal pumpkin picking, which is exactly how one should go about dressing for a day of picking gourds!

Around this time last year — on Oct. 15, 2018 to be exact — Kendra and Hank’s divorce became official. Since then, the 34-year-old former Playboy bunny been keeping busy with her kids, and rumors of a romance with The Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson started to swirl in January of this year. Chad appeared on The Tomorrow Show with Kevin Undergaro to (kind of) set the record straight.

When asked about the rumored romance, he played coy, and couldn’t give the host a straight answer. “Yeah, she’s cool…I mean, we’re just….” he trailed. “We were walking down the street and I was like, ‘What up Kendra,’ and we held hands. Boom.”