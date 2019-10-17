Wendy Williams Stuns In Black Sheer Dress To Receive Her Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

How you doin’? Wendy Williams is doing more than fine today, October 17, because she’s getting her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! She showed up to the coveted ceremony in a black sheer dress with white stars on it — a fitting look for her big award.

There’s major congrats in order for Wendy Williams, who received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today, October 17! The talk show host, 55, arrived to her official ceremony looking like a star, literally. Wendy was dressed in a black sheer gown, which featured white star patterns throughout. The award-winning veteran host stunned with a long, blonde wig, as she teared up on stage, listening to her dear friends recap her iconic career thus far.

“I do not have a prepared speech,” Wendy, who kept it short for fear of crying, said when she took the podium. She went on to credit part of her success because she has listened to the advice she’s been given throughout the years. Wendy also thanked her good friend, radio host, Elvis Duran, along with her Wendy Show staff in Chelsea, New York.

Wendy is known for her fiery takes on the hottest celebrity headlines during her “Hot Topics” segment on her show. — Something she prides herself on doing with no filter. “If you want a polished interview and polished journalism, then you’re watching the wrong show,” Wendy told our sister site, Variety. “If you want a good time, you better get into ‘Wendy’ because you never know what’s going to happen. I don’t know what’s going to happen either — I passed out on TV and was revived during commercial break!”

Wendy has received high praise from a ton of her peers — one in-particular being David Perler, who has served as executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show for the past nine years.

“Wendy has had to push against the tide her entire career,” Perler told Variety. “Wendy is a new kind of entertainer for a new day — a day where viewers see being overly polished and safe as insincere.”