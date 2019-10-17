See Pic
Hollywood Life

Wendy Williams Stuns In Black Sheer Dress To Receive Her Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

SplashNews
New York, NY - Wendy Williams wows in white and black while out in a sheer dress. Wendy looks great as she is seen making her way down the street. Pictured: Wendy Williams BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wendy Williams all Smiles when leaving her show‚Äôs studio in NYC , wendy was asked if she was to good for the real house wives of New York and she said girl i just left my own building . Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5106985 310719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams Puts On A Busty Display In a Unique Pattern Dress As She Leaves Andy Cohen‚Äôs Radio Show At Sirius XM Radio In NYC Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5108908 120819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams is seen leaving her apartment and later arriving at the Wendy Studios making her return to the show after taking summer weeks vacations after going to a divorce with husband Kevin Hunter in New York City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5102714 080719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

How you doin’? Wendy Williams is doing more than fine today, October 17, because she’s getting her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! She showed up to the coveted ceremony in a black sheer dress with white stars on it — a fitting look for her big award.

There’s major congrats in order for Wendy Williams, who received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today, October 17! The talk show host, 55, arrived to her official ceremony looking like a star, literally. Wendy was dressed in a black sheer gown, which featured white star patterns throughout. The award-winning veteran host stunned with a long, blonde wig, as she teared up on stage, listening to her dear friends recap her iconic career thus far.

“I do not have a prepared speech,” Wendy, who kept it short for fear of crying, said when she took the podium. She went on to credit part of her success because she has listened to the advice she’s been given throughout the years. Wendy also thanked her good friend, radio host, Elvis Duran, along with her Wendy Show staff in Chelsea, New York.

Wendy is known for her fiery takes on the hottest celebrity headlines during her “Hot Topics” segment on her show. — Something she prides herself on doing with no filter. “If you want a polished interview and polished journalism, then you’re watching the wrong show,” Wendy told our sister site, Variety. “If you want a good time, you better get into ‘Wendy’ because you never know what’s going to happen. I don’t know what’s going to happen either — I passed out on TV and was revived during commercial break!”

Wendy has received high praise from a ton of her peers — one in-particular being David Perler, who has served as executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show for the past nine years.

“Wendy has had to push against the tide her entire career,” Perler told Variety. “Wendy is a new kind of entertainer for a new day — a day where viewers see being overly polished and safe as insincere.”