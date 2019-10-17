Jennifer Aniston Reveals Whether Or Not ‘Friends’ Lovers Ross & Rachel Are Still Together

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram on Oct. 15, and she finally answered the one question every ‘Friends’ fan has been wondering for the past two decades.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, literally broke Instagram when she joined the social media platform on Oct. 15 and posted a Friends reunion pic, posing with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry. Celebs everywhere wished her the warmest of welcomes, but The Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, 34, was brave enough to ask what every Friends fanatic has been wondering the past two decades. “Are you and Ross still together!!???” Kaitlyn commented, to which Jen replied, “Well, we’re on a break.”

How many times can this woman break the internet this week?! Kaitlyn and Jennifer’s little exchange garnered hundreds of comments, and fans everywhere were happy to finally get a little bit of closure. “Well if you’re ready to move on… Send him my way please… 🙋🏻‍♀️Been looking for a ‘Ross’ for a loonng time! not a one to be found out here!🤷🏻‍♀️JS,” one user wrote, while another wrote, “So you’re finally admitting it!!!You were on a break!!!On a break you can sleep with whoever you want 😂 Kisses from Greece!!!”

However, some fans got a little defensive of Ross and Rachel’s on-again-off-again relationship; one social media user commented, “She left him because she wasn’t able to handle everything altogether, plus when he called her mark was with her so..” while another stated, “So, after all these years, you admit you were on a break?! 😂.”

Jen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 16 to talk about her “crazy” record-breaking day on Instagram. “They measured it, it’s a Guinness Book world record,” Jimmy said. “You got to a million [followers] in, like, 12 seconds or something.” When pressed further about why she finally gave in and joined the social media platform, she jokingly told the late night talk show host, “I don’t know. I’m just trying to build content.”