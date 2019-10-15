The mid-season trailer for ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ looks wild, as Khloe Kardashian receives a diamond from Tristan and the family goes through even more drama!

Things are getting wild on season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The latest mid-season trailer shows the family going at each other in some of their most heated moments of the season. Plus, Khloe Kardashian, 35, gets a surprise from her ex, Tristan Thompson, 28. “Look what Tristan gave me last night,” Khloe says in the clip. “A pink diamond.” Scott Disick, 36, chimes in, “Looks fully like an engagement ring.” But Khloe is not about it yelling, “Nope! No!”

Clearly, the dust hasn’t settled between Tristan and Khloe. Khloe officially cut things off in February 2019 with the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player after he was caught cheating on her by making out with Jordyn Woods, 22, at a party. The whole ordeal spiraled into a very public split for the couple of three years, who share baby True, six months. But while Khloe initially blamed Jordyn for the whole debacle, she eventually left the blame solely on Tristan for breaking up their family. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” Khloe shared in a Twitter thread from March 2. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Since that time, the former couple seemingly went their separate ways. Recently, though, Tristan has been leaving flirty comments all over Khloe’s Instagram account in an effort to get her back. Khloe even alluded to forgiving her ex after the entire scandal. “I don’t think he’s a bad person; I think we all make mistakes, we are humans,” she shared on the Oct. 14 episode of Jay Shetty‘s podcast, On Purpose. There’s definitely more to this drama that fans aren’t seeing, and the remaining episodes of the KUWTK will definitely clue them in even more.

Hard times only make this family stronger ❤️ See what's to come on the rest of this season of #KUWTK. pic.twitter.com/0mPR85YLjv — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 15, 2019

But if fans thought that was the biggest twist of the remainder of season 17, they have a lot more in store. The rest of the trailer showcases sisters Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 38, at odds with one another. At one point, it looks like Kim throws something at Kourtney, as the oldest Kardashian sister goes on to share with Khloe that she would be totally fine if the show ended. “Everything is so different,” Kim says in voiceover for the trailer. “I don’t know why we can’t all just respect each other.”

There’s so much more in store on season 17 of KUWTK. The next episode premieres Oct. 20 on E!