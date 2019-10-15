‘RHONY’ Star Dorinda Medley, 55, Is Nearly Unrecognizable In New Makeup-Free Selfie

‘RHONY’ star Dorinda Medley shocked fans when she revealed a stunning makeup-free selfie to her Instagram account on Oct. 14!

Dorinda Medley is known for always getting her glam on while filming for the Real Housewives of New York. But the Bravo reality star bared it all in a new Instagram photo she shared with her followers on Oct. 14. “This is a real photo of me, 55, without any makeup or filters. I have accepted me, the 55 year old me and I love every bit of it. #selfcare #selflove,” Dorinda captioned the makeup-free selfie. She went on to ask fans to reveal their own personal stories and added, “What’s your self-love story ? Let’s share here! #positive.”

Dorinda posed for the selfie in nothing but a cream colored towel draped over her shoulders and a dainty gold necklace with matching small hoop earrings. The blonde beauty gently smiled in the photo which received over 50,000 likes so far. “Bravolebrities” from all walks of life gushed over Dorinda’s stunning selfie including Kelly Dodd who wrote, “You’re gorgeous.” Gina Kirschenheiter also replied to the snapshot with, “Your skin is amazing,” and “Ps. My 7yo son was over my shoulder and just asked me ‘is that you’ while I was looking at your pic. I’m 35. I was flattered. You look bomb.” Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent added, “You are absolutely beautiful in every way. This post is everything ♥️.”

Dorinda has always been open about cosmetic procedures she’s had in order to maintain her youthful glow. She took to Instagram on Jan. 9 to share that she’s been undergoing laser treatments and came across two new cosmetic procedures to try.

She revealed that she underwent six rounds of a treatment combo at Permanent Touch Cosmetics in Woodbury, New York, to “tighten, brighten, and lift my lower face and neck! I really saw a huge difference after my first treatment! Thank you Sharon! 😘” So far, Dorinda appears to be beyond happy with the treatment!