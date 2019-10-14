‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Recap: Lyrica Twerks On A1’s Lap After They Reconnect In Vegas

The cast’s trip to Las Vegas ended with a bang after the group attempted to bring A1 and Lyrica back together, during the Oct. 14 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood’.

For those of you who thought there was no chance in hell that Lyrica and A1 were going to get back together, you may have been surprised upon watching the Oct. 14 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Not only did Lyrica and A1 reconnect in Las Vegas — thanks to the help of their friends — but he was also kissing her feet (literally) by the end of their conversation. It all started when Ray J persuaded A1 to crash B2K‘s house party so he could come face-to-face with Lyrica and try to patch things up. She wasn’t thrilled to see him at first, but when he finally approached her and they had a private conversation, her feelings seemed to change.

A1 said the girl in Miami was “lying” and he never slept with her. Lyrica didn’t really believe him, but even if you “put the cheating aside”, Lyrica admitted that there’s “no room” for her when it comes to him. But he disagreed and said, “There is no A1 without Lyrica.” She thought it was cute, but “you don’t make me feel that way,” she told him.

A1 admitted that he was “wrong” and did some things that he shouldn’t have done. “I’m not perfect,” he told Lyrica. But he also wants her back — and he admitted that he’d be willing to “go to counseling” and do whatever it takes to win her back. “I’m going to stick it out with you,” he said. “At the end of the day, I feel like we’re soulmates. I miss you.”

Lyrica liked what she heard, but she also admitted that she needed time to think about everything, so she also wanted to take things slow. And A1 was okay with that. But we’re also not too sure what she meant by “slow” because later that night, she was caught twerking on A1’s lap. “That was not part of the plan — I absolutely have not forgive him [yet], but I am feeling a whole lot better this morning, than I was at the start of the trip,” Lyrica said as they departed Vegas.

