‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’: Melody Shares Big News & Martell Hopes It Will Make Them ‘Closer’

In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Oct. 12 episode of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville,’ Melody tells Martell something that gives him hope that their relationship will survive his cheating.

If there’s one thing that fans of Love & Marriage: Huntsville know, Melody Holt, 33, and her husband Martell, 37, are struggling to get their relationship back on track after he cheated on her with another woman. But, in the upcoming Oct. 12 episode of OWN’s hit show, the blonde mom-of-three gives him a glimmer of hope that they can be a happy family once again.

In this exclusive sneak peek, during the couples’ cabin retreat, Melody takes to her bed (the one that she refuses to share with Martell!), to recover from stomach pains. Her husband comes in to check that she’s OK. In a confessional he later tells the camera, “So, right now I’m definitely worried about Melody and her stomach issues. So, hopefully it’s nothing that serious, but I’m very concerned.”

As Martell leans on her bed, Melody sits up to tell him that she’s not sick, but she might be pregnant with their fourth child. “I really would like a pickle,” she tells him before answering his quizzical look with, “I think I’m pregnant.” In her confessional Melody later says, “I’m just having right now cravings – Funyuns. pickles, of course. Peach drink.” Back in the bedroom, Melody tells Martell, “I don’t know how far along I am so I need to go to the doctor is what I need to do.”

When Martell wonders aloud if his wife is sure, she says, “You want me to tell you how I know I’m pregnant? Because I’ve been pregnant three other times and every time in the past [I have] always been accurate.” Martell seizes upon the good news to say, “I mean, I will say I think it’s gonna bring us closer together.” Melody, however, is not so sure. “You think a baby will bring two people closer together?” she asks.

Whether or not the Holts’ marriage can be saved is something that fans will have to wait and see. What is clear, however, is that, yes, Melody is indeed pregnant. On Sept. 4 she shared the news on her Instagram page with a gorgeous photo shoot of her cradling her big bump as she posed in a strapless floor-length ivory gown. “Life is a gift. To birth life is a blessing,” she captioned the photo. Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs on OWN on Saturdays at 9/8pm Central.