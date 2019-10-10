Nikki Bella Throws Shade At John Cena: Sex With Artem Chigvintsev Is ‘Best I’ve Ever Had’

Nikki Bella is spilling the tea on her sex life with boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev in a new podcast interview!

Nikki Bella, 35, is getting real! The reality star opened up about her “very passionate” sex life on The Lady Gang podcast on Oct. 9, and she had no qualms saying that her man is amazing in bed! She was specifically answering a question about dancers being “better” at sex — dancer, of course, referencing her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, 37. “Oh, 100 percent. The best I’ve ever had,” the Total Bellas revealed. “Like, the vagina smiles every time.” The couple met when they were paired on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and came in sixth place, and confirmed their romance in March.

Nikki didn’t shy away from getting into further detail about her bedroom activities with Artem, who she’s been dating since July. “[Dancers] have, like, this feminine energy and then when it gets to the bedroom, that’s when the man comes out,” Nikki spilled. “And you’re like, ‘Whoa.’ And how he works my body, he dances on it.” Earlier in the interview, Bella alluded to her ex-boyfriend John Cena, 42, admitted she had “always been with such manly men.”

John and Nikki called it quits in July 2018 after a lengthy six-year relationship, and became engaged in April 2017 at Wrestlemania 33. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives,” they said in a joint statement at the time. Nikki and Artem were dating only months after things went south with John, but they’re already talking about kids. Previously, Artem was in a relationship with Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, 51.

When it comes to Artem, however, Nikki continued that she “didn’t know what to expect” when they first had sex but revealed she will “never not orgasm” when she’s with him. The podcast hosts continued to probe Nikki for the dirty details, including whether or not the couple play music when they have sex. Apparently, they don’t even “need

music but did so “more in the beginning” and still do “every now and then.” Spicy!