Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks Strikingly Like Her Dad Brad At Movie Premiere With Mom Angelina & Sis Zahara, 14

Brad Pitt passed on his eyes and golden brown hair to Shiloh! The resemblance was apparent as his daughter got glam for the ‘Maleficent’ sequel’s Rome premiere.

Now that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, is a teenager and attending more red carpet events, she’s reminding us even more of her movie star dad Brad, 55! Their shared likeness was undeniable as Shiloh stepped out for the premiere of her mom Angelina Jolie’s new film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, in Rome on Oct. 7. From Shiloh’s sparkly blue eyes to her honey-brunette hair, these are all features that her dad is also famous for! The teen, dressed in a black and gold hoodie with navy pants, posed for a photo with Angelina and her sister Zahara, 14. The trio made a united front in their coordinating dark evening wear, in honor of the sinister theme of the Disney movie.

For Angelina, red carpets serve as even more opportunities to bond with her six children! Shiloh looked like best friends with her mom and sister as they all shared a laugh in another photo taken at the premiere, as you can see below. There’s good reason to smile — mom’s work time means vacation time for the kids! In addition to Shiloh and Zahara, their siblings Pax, 15, Vivienne, 11 and Knox, 11, all tagged along for the trip to Italy’s capital. Before the big premiere, Angelina found the time to treat her kids to a trip to a Roman toy store earlier that Monday (Zahara scooped a pair of Hulk gloves).

The Jolie-Pitts are world travelers, because they also followed their mom to Japan for the Tokyo premiere of the Maleficent sequel on Oct. 3! Shiloh opted out of that red carpet, however — only Angelina’s older kids Maddox, 18, and Zahara made it to the premiere. That’s because the leading lady’s brood “just did a big premiere with her in LA” on Sept. 30, so there was “no need for them to do it all over again,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Regardless, our insider added that Angelina’s kids also made the trip to Asia “not only to experience Japan, but also to spend time with Maddox.” The Tokyo premiere served as Angelina’s reunion with her eldest son, who just started his freshman year at South Korea’s Yonsei University this fall!

Meanwhile, Brad has not showed up to any of his estranged wife’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premieres. Brad recently did a press tour of his own, leading up to the Sept. 20 premiere of his new space movie, Ad Astra. Brad and Angelina split in 2014, and the latter filed for divorce in 2016 — what ensued was a drawn-out custody battle that culminated with a reported temporary custody agreement in Nov. 2018.