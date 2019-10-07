Logan Paul Comes Under Fire For Anti-Abortion Diss Against Rival KSI: ‘It’s Not Your Body’

Logan Paul brought up abortions as a diss against upcoming boxing opponent KSI, saying he’s responsible for ‘five dead babies.’ Now people are coming for him on Twitter for being so crude as well as anti-choice.

When “loganpaulisover” became the number one topic on Twitter on Oct. 7, fans had to wonder what kind of crude or over the top thing Logan Paul did this time for people to want to cancel him yet again. He and British YouTuber KSI had a press conference in London ahead of their Nov. 9 boxing match at L.A.’s Staples Center and Logan, 24, made abortion jokes that did not go over well in the Twittersphere. “Y’all might not know but JJ’s on his fifth abortion,” Logan said, referring to KSI, whose real name is Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji. “That’s five babies dead and I think I’m gonna return the favor and I might kill you man, I might end you man,” he continued. That did not go over well with pro-choice Twitter users.

A person with the handle dishwashingg wrote, “Logan Paul bringing up abortions as a ‘diss’ to ksi. please don’t use women’s *possibly traumatic* experiences as pawns to further ur sh*tty beef for clout.” A woman named Jenni tweeted, “logan paul doesn’t support women’s right to have autonomy over her own body AND shames women for their choice to have an abortion?? I’m not surprised! stop giving this man views #loganpaulisoverparty.”

A user named Alexis tweeted, “It always makes me laugh when i see men stating their opinion on abortions lol, if it’s not your body, shut the f**k up its simple,” while a woman named Ava wrote, “ logan paul really thinks he can decide what a woman can and cannot do with her body when will he learn #loganpaulisoverparty.”

Even more people were baffled by how he’s still around with the number of times the Twitterverse has cancelled Logan. “ A user named Ash tweeted, “How many times does he need to be cancelled before y’all get the hint that he’s a piece of sh*t #loganpaulisoverparty,” while a guy named Malachi wrote, “Y’all cancel the SAME people over & over but continue to watch them.” A girl named Natalie added, “ damn how many times y’all gotta cancel his ass before u realize how sh*tty of a person he is #loganpaulisoverparty.”

Firstly @LoganPaul you don’t know shit about jj. Secondly, imagine disagreeing with abortions in 2019. Grow up. Absolute twat I swear. And girls, don’t be ashamed of abortions. #LoganPaulIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/T4s2iRSqv7 — katie•team ksi (@sdmnjide) October 7, 2019

#loganpaulisoverparty

– filmed a dead body

– abused a dead animal

– appropriated monuments & cultures in europe & japan

– doesn’t support women’s rights

– made fun of people for having multiple abortionspic.twitter.com/KDk4fGuRew — sem IS APPLYING fan account (@chambiesbitch) October 7, 2019

This isn’t the first time Logan has been cancelled on Twitter. In Jan. of 2018 he got in hot water for a YouTube video featuring a dead body of a suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara forest where he and his friends laughed and made jokes. He later raised the ire of animal lovers when he shared a video where he tased a dead rat. Logan claimed in Jan. of 2019 podcast that he was going to “go gay for a month,” causing outrage that being gay is not a choice. He later apologized to GLAAD for the statement, saying he made a “very poor choice.”