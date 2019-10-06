Taylor Swift & BF Joe Alwyn Sweetly Hold Hands During Rare Outing Together After Her ‘SNL’ Performance

Taylor Swift and her hunky British boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted holding hands after her ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance on Oct. 5.

Taylor Swift, 29, and boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 28, sure do make a super cute couple! The notoriously private pair were spotted sweetly holding hands after Taylor’s amazing performance on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 5. The couple made their way over to SNL’s star-studded after-party at Zuma, a trendy sushi restaurant in New York City, as they strolled hand-in-hand.

Taylor dazzled in a pair of sparkly black pants, a black blazer, and a plunging black shirt. She also rocked some seriously cute, pointed metallic heels that matched her pants perfectly! Taylor wore her signature blonde hair loosely pulled back, letting her beachy waves and long bangs frame her gorgeous face. The “You Need To Calm Down” singer finished off her beautiful look with flirty lashes and bright red lipstick — the perfect pop of color to her sultry, dark ensemble!

Joe matched Taylor perfectly as he opted to wear a long, black blazer, a black crewneck sweater with metallic detailing, and dark jeans. He finished off his fall look with a pair of brown, lace-up combat boots and wore his messy blonde hair pushed back. These two really do make the perfect couple!

Taylor stunned the crowd with her gorgeous acoustic renditions of her songs, “Lover” and “False God during her return to the Saturday Night Live stage on Oct. 5. Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosted the episode, and Matthew Broderick made a surprise appearance as Mike Pompeo in the opening skit.