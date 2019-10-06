See Pic
Taylor Swift & BF Joe Alwyn Sweetly Hold Hands During Rare Outing Together After Her ‘SNL’ Performance

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn
BACKGRID
Taylor Swift and Joe AlwynBritish Vogue Fashion and Film BAFTA party, Annabel's, London, UK - 10 Feb 2019
New York, NY - Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn make a rare public appearance together leaving the SNL after-party in NYC. Pictured: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn BACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Westerly, RI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn spotted boarding her private jet in Rhode Island. The 'You Need To Calm Down' singer kept a low profile, dressed down in a white tee and jeans with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. An assistant could be seen loading what looked like guitars into the the plane's cargo hold. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Westerly, RI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn spotted boarding her private jet in Rhode Island. The 'You Need To Calm Down' singer kept a low profile, dressed down in a white tee and jeans with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. An assistant could be seen loading what looked like guitars into the the plane's cargo hold. Pictured: Joe Alwyn BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.

Taylor Swift and her hunky British boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted holding hands after her ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance on Oct. 5.

Taylor Swift, 29, and boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 28, sure do make a super cute couple! The notoriously private pair were spotted sweetly holding hands after Taylor’s amazing performance on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 5. The couple made their way over to SNL’s star-studded after-party at Zuma, a trendy sushi restaurant in New York City, as they strolled hand-in-hand.

Taylor dazzled in a pair of sparkly black pants, a black blazer, and a plunging black shirt. She also rocked some seriously cute, pointed metallic heels that matched her pants perfectly! Taylor wore her signature blonde hair loosely pulled back, letting her beachy waves and long bangs frame her gorgeous face. The “You Need To Calm Down” singer finished off her beautiful look with flirty lashes and bright red lipstick — the perfect pop of color to her sultry, dark ensemble!

Joe matched Taylor perfectly as he opted to wear a long, black blazer, a black crewneck sweater with metallic detailing, and dark jeans. He finished off his fall look with a pair of brown, lace-up combat boots and wore his messy blonde hair pushed back. These two really do make the perfect couple!

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn hold hands during a rare public outing after her ‘SNL’ performance in New York City on Oct. 5. (BACKGRID)

Taylor stunned the crowd with her gorgeous acoustic renditions of her songs, “Lover” and “False God during her return to the Saturday Night Live stage on Oct. 5. Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosted the episode, and Matthew Broderick made a surprise appearance as Mike Pompeo in the opening skit.