Khloe Kardashian Has Been Sister Kylie Jenner’s ‘Lifeline’ Through Travis Scott Split

A source close to the Karadshian-Jenners spilled EXCLUSIVE details about how Khloe is helping her sister Kylie through her breakup with rapper Travis Scott.

It’s the split that shocked the world: Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28, threw fans everywhere for a loop when it was reported that the couple, who share 19-month-old daughter Stormi Webster together, had decided to put the brakes on their two-year relationship. However, during this difficult time, Kylie is leaning on her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 35, for support. “Kylie Jenner is one of the most successful women in the world and it’s very important for her to make the best decisions for her personal and professional life, which is why she decided to take a break with Travis,” a source close to the Kardashian-Jenners spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was not a decision she took lightly and it was very, very recent and it was her decision. Khloe has been like a lifeline to her through all of this and so supportive and helpful during this transition in her and Stormi’s lives.”

Kylie, who’s always been incredibly close to Khloe, views her as the ultimate role model — especially after dealing with all the Tristan Thompson drama that went down earlier this year, as well as her rocky, on-and-off relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom. “She looks at her sister Khloe, who is the most amazing, hands-on single mom, and realizes that she, too, can do it all,” our source revealed. “Khloe inspired her to make this decision in a way. She saw how Khloe struggled to make it work with Tristan and Lamar and she doesn’t want to put herself through that,. She wants to show the world that she has no problem ending an unhealthy relationship that doesn’t feel right or isn’t working the way in which it once did.”

Khloe is also doubling down on big sister duties by spending time with the makeup mogul as she goes through another tough public breakup. The pair were spotted at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood together just after midnight on Oct. 6 — where Kylie’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, also happened to be. Just three days ago, on Oct. 3, Kylie was spotted at Tyga’s recording studio at 2AM, but in a tweet that morning, insisted nothing was going on between the two former love birds. “The Internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” Kylie wrote. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see my drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is [our daughter] Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”