Jacqueline Laurita Accuses ‘RHONJ’s Danielle Staub Of Being Hypocrite After She Pulls Hair

Jacqueline Laurita took to Twitter on Oct. 5 to call out Danielle Staub for prosecuting her daughter Ashlee for pulling her hair 10 years ago after the new RHONJ’ trailer shows her doing the same thing to Margaret Josephs.

Jacqueline Laurita, 49, finds it really ironic that Danielle Staub, 57, was mad about the fact that her daughter Ashley Holmes, 28, pulled at her weave during the second season of Real Housewives of New Jersey since the new season 10 trailer shows her doing the same thing to 52-year-old co-star Margaret Josephs! The outspoken mother took to Twitter to bring up the infamous moment after the trailer, which shows a quick clip of Danielle pulling at a screaming Margaret’s hair, started making headlines, and let’s just say, she wasn’t very nice with her words.

“It’s interesting to me that Danielle Slob prosecuted my 18 year old daughter for pulling her weave when she, as an ADULT, ripped out @MargaretJosephs hair in a tantrum.God I hope Margaret brings a mannequin head to the reunion to demonstrate the attack and sues her ass. #RHONJ,” the shocking tweet read.

The RHONJ moment Jacqueline is referring to in her tweet is of course the memorable nasty argument that ensued between Danielle and co-star Teresa Giudice, 47, at the Posche Fashion Show after Danielle tried to say there was a foreclosure on Teresa’s home. Both ladies freaked out and took the fight outside as others held them back from each other. At one point, as Danielle was trying to calm down, Ashlee, who was 18 at the time, came over and pulled her hair while saying, “love and light b*itch”. Danielle ended up pressing charges against the barely legal teen for the incident and it became one of the most talked about scenes from season 2 of the Bravo series.

It’s interesting to me that Danielle Slob prosecuted my 18 year old daughter for pulling her weave when she, as an ADULT, ripped out @MargaretJosephs hair in a tantrum.God I hope Margaret brings a mannequin head to the reunion to demonstrate the attack and sues her ass. #RHONJ 😂 — Jacqueline Laurita (@JacLaurita) October 5, 2019

Danielle should’ve been a full time housewife from her dragging Margaret alone. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/149UK4GD4p — BOO! (@thebitchalbum) September 25, 2019

In addition to calling Danielle a hypocrite for pulling Margaret’s hair, the protective mom, who left RHONJ after season 7, defended her daughter by responding to comments others left on her tweet. In one response, she gave the reason for Ashlee’s actions. “She was told by someone that Danielle hit me,” it read. In another, Jacqueline admitted that Ashlee shouldn’t have done what she did. “But I agree she should have stayed out of it,” she wrote. In a third response, she went on to claim that even though Ashlee did pull at her hair that night, Danielle was the one to rip it off herself. “Crazy pants ripped her OWN hair out of her head in the car before the police got there.”

Danielle has yet to respond to Jacqueline’s tweet and claim but we’ll be on the lookout to see what happens from here!