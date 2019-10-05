‘Big Brother’s Cassandra Waldon Dead: Reality TV Star Dies At 56 After Car Accident

Cassandra Waldon, the first ‘Big Brother’ contestant to enter the house on the first season of the U.S. version of the series, sadly died on Sept. 25 after sustaining injuries in a car accident in Rome.

Big Brother‘s Cassandra Waldon, 56, died on Sept. 25, two months after being struck by a car in Rome, according to TMZ. The reality star, who appeared on the first season of the popular U.S. version of the series in 2000, reportedly suffered from a head injury as a result of the accident and never regained consciousness.

Once news got out about Cassandra’s tragic death, social media posts about her started appearing online, including an emotional one from Big Brother host Julie Chen, 49. Julie posted two photos of Cassandra to Instagram on Oct. 4 along with a sweet and touching message about her in the caption. “Rest In Peace Cassandra. Your light will continue to shine in this world because of the way you lived your life: with class and grace,” the caption began. “May your family and loved ones find solace and peace. Thank you for bringing your intelligence, warmth and wisdom to the Big Brother house Season 1. You are in my thoughts and in my prayers. May God Bless your soul. 🙏🏼”

Before her death, Cassandra worked at the United Nations, TMZ further reported, and filled the role of Director of Communications for the International Fund for Agricultural Development. She lived and worked outside the spotlight in Rome, where the accident occurred. Her funeral is set to be held next weekend in her home state of Maryland.

We’re sending comfort and healing wishes to all those affected by Cassandra’s passing.