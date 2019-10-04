Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Still Be In Danger Even If He Goes Into Witness Protection Says Gang Expert

Even if Tekashi 6ix9ine goes into witness protection, a gang expert tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his life could still be in danger.

Tekashi 6ix9nine, 23, is far from safe in prison. “Whether he is in witness protection, on the street or in prison, the risks to Takeshi are the same. The Bloods view him as ‘a snitch,'” Lisa Taylor-Austin, a behavioral scientist and expert on street gangs tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The repercussions are assault, death, violence to family.”

Tekashi — who was born Daniel Hernandez — is currently in prison after testifying against alleged members of his former gang, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Prior to testifying and being a cooperating witness in the racketeering trial of Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, the rapper was facing a possible life sentence. He was arrested last November on federal racketeering and weapons charges, related to his associations with the gang in question. He faces a possible reduced sentence, and is expected to the sentenced in February 2020. The rapper is paying for 24/7 security for protection against his former gang members instead of entering witness protection, according to TMZ.

“He put himself in a dangerous situation no matter where he is or what he does. At this point it remains to be seen what’s going to happen. It’s dangerous no matter where he is. It’s the same consequences no matter where he is, if he’s in prison, if he’s on the street, if he’s in witness protection, the consequences are the same,” Taylor-Austin continues. “He snitched and that goes against the street code and it definitely goes against the code of the bloods and my expectation is that when there’s an opportunity someone will be looking to pay him back for that.”

As for whether or not Taylor-Austin believes Tekashi would be safer in prison, she adds “I cannot comment on if he should go into witness protection or not. That is a legal and personal decision he has to make with his attorney.”