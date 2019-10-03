Exclusive Interview
‘Botched’ Star Paul Nassif Reveals His Fiancee Met His Ex, ‘RHOBH’s Adrienne Maloof, On 1st Date

Brittany Pattakos not only met her future fiancé’s ex-wife, Adrienne Maloof, on their first date — she met the ‘RHOBH’ star’s mom as well. Paul Nassif recalled the wild start of his and Brittany’s love story!

First dates over coffee are hard enough — now imagine it happening at your future SO’s mother-in-law’s wedding. Oh, and his ex-wife happens to be there too. That’s the unlikely situation that Brittany Pattakos, 28, found herself in with Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif, 57! The plastic surgeon told HollywoodLife all about his first date with his fiancée in an EXCLUSIVE interview at the launch event for his new skincare line, as|if by Nassif, on Aug. 15 — the couple is now set to tie the knot on Oct. 6. Before the date happened, however, they first met at a medical meeting, since Brittany is a registered nurse. But Paul “didn’t expect anything from it,” he told us while chatting on the rooftop of EP+LP in West Hollywood. The doctor proved himself wrong.

Paul later hopped onto a phone call with Brittany, and that is when they “hit if off,” as the E! star put it. But the real test came afterwards. “Boom! After that we had one date, our first date was at my ex mother-in-law’s wedding!” Paul told HollywoodLife. Brittany recalled that fateful day at Adrienne Maloof’s mom’s nuptials clearly. “So I met everybody, his ex wife [Adrienne], his kids,” Brittany told us (Paul and Adrienne share three kids together — Gavin, 16, Christian, 13, and Colin, 13). “He was like let’s see how you handle it!” Adrienne added, laughing.

Paul got emotional at this turn of the story. “And that was it…so since then…I am going to start crying,” the doctor confessed to HollywoodLife, adding, “Oh My God! I just got sensitive.” Brittany jumped in to save her future husband from the sudden onslaught of emotions, explaining, “We haven’t been a part since and I moved to LA two months ago.” Now, Paul is smitten with his future bride, whom he gushed has been “incredible in regards to getting along, nurturing, mature and everything we do.”

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos
Paul Nassif affectionately kisses his fiancée, Brittany Pattakos, at the launch event for his skincare brand at EP + LP in West Hollywood on Aug. 15, 2019. (Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock)
Paul Nassif, Adrienne Maloof
Paul Nassif married RHOBH star Adrienne Maloof in 2002, and he filed for divorce in 2012. They share three children. (Jim Smeal/Shutterstock)

Adrienne, who starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the show’s first three seasons and returned as a guest in future episodes, was married to Paul between 2002-2012. “Second time is a charm,” Paul joked to HollywoodLife and his skincare launch event, poking fun at his divorce with the Bravo star! As you can see, they have remained on good terms — now, Paul is looking forward to his wedding in Greece with Brittany.