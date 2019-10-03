Fashion
Lily-Rose Depp Acts Fast To Prevent Wardrobe Malfunction As Wind Blows Her Top At ‘The King’ Premiere

Lily-Rose Depp
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Lily-Rose Depp arrives for the UK Premiere of The King at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square in London, Britain, 03 October 2019. The 2019 BFI Film Festival runs from 02 to 13 October. UK Premiere of The King, London, United Kingdom - 03 Oct 2019
Lily-Rose Depp 'The King' premiere, BFI London Film Festival, UK - 03 Oct 2019
Lily-Rose Depp 'The King' film premiere, Arrivals, SVA Theater, New York, USA - 01 Oct 2019 Wearing Chanel Same Outfit as catwalk model *10227110bk
Lily-Rose Depp 'The King' premiere, 76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 02 Sep 2019 Wearing Chanel same outfit as catwalk model *10325735cj View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Lily-Rose Depp looked gorgeous at the premiere of ‘The King’ in London on Oct. 3 & she acted quickly when the wind almost blew her top off on the red carpet.

Lily-Rose Depp, 20, stepped out on the red carpet at The King premiere during BFI London Film Festival on October 3, when she opted to wear a stunning black and white ensemble. The actress donned a sleeveless sheer white blouse with low cut sides and a completely open back. The front of the shirt featured a lowcut scoop neckline which was lined with a ruffle and it was so windy on the red carpet, Lily had to act fast to keep her shirt from flying up. Since the sides were so lowcut and she wasn’t wearing a bra, she narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction. Lily remained calm, though and she looked super graceful as she giggled on the carpet while holding her shirt down.

Lily tucked her white billowy blouse into a high-waisted black maxi skirt which featured a thick band around her tiny waist, cinching it in. The rest of the pretty chiffon skirt flowed down to her ankles and was transparent, revealing her long, toned legs as the wind blew it up. She topped her look off with a black leather belt around her waist, black patent leather platform pumps, and gorgeous diamond dangling earrings.

As for her glam, Lily wrapped her honey highlighted brunette hair into an old-Hollywood low bun which was wrapped around the sides of her face. Her makeup for the occasion was super cool as she chose to wear white eyeshadow with both black and white cat-eye liners.

Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp looked gorgeous at ‘The King’ premiere during BFI London Film Festival on October 3. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)
Lily-Rose Depp
It was so windy on the red carpet at the premiere but Lily acted quickly & gracefully to save her top from flying up. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

We’ve been loving Lily’s press looks lately for her new film and aside from this ensemble, we especially loved her floral dress for the New York premiere of The King on October 1. She opted to wear a skintight black Chanel Resort 2020 maxi dress with one side completely covered in hot pink roses while the other side remained black. The wrap dress hugged her petite frame perfectly, while a slit on the front revealed her legs and the plunging V-neckline showed off ample cleavage.