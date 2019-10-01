Khloe Kardashian’s Celebrity Trainer Luke Milton Shares The Secret To Her Rock Hard Abs

Khloe Kardashian has been flooding her Instagram with sizzling photos showing off her toned tummy and HL caught up with celebrity trainer Luke Milton to reveal his secrets to getting abs like the star!

Many fans may recognize Luke Milton from Khloe Kardashian’s Revenge Body. But HollywoodLife caught up with the celebrity trainer as he led a workout at the iconic Lombardi House in Los Angeles for a Morning of Mindfulness, Movement & Nutrition with Swisse Wellness who shared an exclusive first look at their newest wellness and beauty products on Sept. 26. Milton has quickly established himself as a leader in the fitness community and is now a celebrity trainer in Los Angeles, where he trains celebrities like the Kardashians, Ashley Tisdale, Ashley Greene, Hilary Duff, and Vanessa Hudgens.

We wanted to know what advice Milton could share in order to get rock hard abs like the Strong Looks Better Naked author. “For a tight, toned tummy plank holds are my number one go-to,” Milton EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Because it’s all about tightening, toning, and actually activating throughout our transversus abdominis and through our rectus abdominis. Plank holds really help captivate that entire mid-section. The plank is by far the most efficient and effective exercise for the abs.”

The Swisse Wellness ambassador revealed how beginners should start this type of workout regimen and he explained, “I would suggest beginners start doing plank holds for 30 seconds even if you need to start on your knees, rather than your toes. Keep a flat back, keep your hips in, and really just activate the core. Work your way up and then try it on your toes for 15 seconds, and work up to 30 seconds, one minute, etc. Try to do three reps by a minute on, a minute off, a minute on, a minute off, a minute on, a minute off. When you work your way up to more time, it’s important to have the equal amount of time you did a plank to rest in between reps.”

The former rugby player explained that you should “absolutely” work your way up until you can do these plank holds every single day and also revealed the secret to Khloe’s success. “The best thing Khloe also follows is increasing intensity,” he said. “If you can increase your intensity in your workouts regardless of what you’re doing, you will be in a shape you’ve ever imagined. Once we know we’re physically capable, we tend to limit the level of intensity. But we need to always push that barrier or intensity, a little faster, a little harder, a little stronger every time. If you do that, then you’re going to get those exact results that she’s getting now.”

Milton also revealed an extra “bonus” that can help speed up to get the results you want. “Every morning I do a little bonus which I call a metabolism boost. Each morning before you even brush your teeth, do 20 push-ups, 20 crunches, and 20 squats. I would recommend doing that once a week to start for beginners, then work your way up to two times a week for a few weeks, three times a week, until you get in the habit of doing that every day.”