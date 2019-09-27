‘RHOA’s Shamari DeVoe Fires Back After A Fan Accuses Her Of Getting Fired: ‘I Chose Not To Return’

Shamari DeVoe set the record straight about rumors that she was fired from the ‘RHOA’ on Sept. 27. She shut down a fan who accused her of getting removed from the show and revealed why she chose to step away from the Bravo franchise.

After the trailer for season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta dropped on September 26, fans noticed that one Housewife was missing — Shamari DeVoe. The singer’s absence from the near 2-minute super teaser sparked questions about whether or not Shamari would be back for season 12, which premieres in November. “Did Shamari quit?”, “Was Shamari fired?”, were some of the questions fans have posted on social media since the trailer’s release.

Shamari set the record straight on Friday, September 27, and revealed that she chose to walk away from the hit Bravo franchise. When one fan tweeted at her and asked, “Why did you get fired?”, Shamari denied the accusation. “I was not ‘fired’, sweet face,” the singer hit back, explaining, “I chose not to return due to personal reasons.” She ended her reply with a quote: “The sun sets and rises when it’s ready…”

While Shamari didn’t disclose why she made the decision to step away from the RHOA, it appears as though there is no bad blood. Upon the release of the season 12 trailer, Shamari showed her support for her former cast mates on Twitter, and shared a promo photo of the women including Porsha Williams, Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille and Kenya Moore, who makes her triumphant return after taking a year off from the show. “Puuuuuuuuuuussssssh all the way through!”, Shamari captioned the photo.

RHOA fans were introduced to Shamari in season 11, where shared her music career with fans and her career ambitions with her group Blaque. The singer also divulged the ups and downs of her marriage with husband Ronnie DeVoe, along with how she manages her career while raising two young twin boys. And, fans can’t forget about all the times she brought the heat to the ATL, with her spats with Marlo Hampton and Porsha Williams. The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for season 12 on Sunday, November 3 at 8/7c on Bravo.