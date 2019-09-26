See Pic
Hollywood Life

Miley Cyrus Appears To Sadly Say ‘Goodbye’ To Kaitlynn Carter While Posing In Tiny Thong

Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus
BACKGRID
Miley Cyrus wears a sheer top when out and about with new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in New YorkPictured: Miley Cyrus,Kaitlynn CarterRef: SPL5114888 100919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Los Angeles, CA - Miley Cyrus and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter enjoy a walk together after grabbing lunch. The couple cuts a casual figure with Kaitlynn in a black tee and jeans while Miley rocks a Metallica T-Shirt and jeans for their outing. Pictured: Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miley Cyrus and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter go to Gay Night at Acme Bar in NYC and later return to their downtown hotel together. Pictured: Miley Cyrus,Kaitlynn Carter Ref: SPL5114903 110919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Suzy Creamcheese / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter arrive with Miley's mom Tish at the 2019 VMA after party at Up and Down in New York. Pictured: Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: @JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.

Miley Cyrus posted a series of Instagram pics of herself in a thong while on vacation and seeming said “goodbye” to Kaitlynn Carter after their six-week whirlwind romance.

Miley Cyrus, 26, is enjoying some much needed family time while on vacation in Arizona exploring Antelope Canyon with her mom, Tish Cyrus, 52, and older sister, Brandi Cyrus, 32! The “Slide Away” singer has been keeping fans in the loop with her relaxing vacay adventures, posting a plethora of gorgeous pics throughout the week. “Goodbyes are never easy… 🖤 but g2g,” she captioned a seriously cheeky photo of herself in a tiny thong and crop top while strutting down a catwalk-like walkway in the middle of a pool. 

Recently, Miley and rumored girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, who she dated for six weeks after splitting with husband Liam Hemsworth, called it quits after a whirlwind summer romance. Miley seemingly bids farewell to Kaitlynn and their relationship in the sad Instagram post, and fans pointed out that she’s taking the alleged breakup relatively well. “Go through a break up like Miley, what a champ,” one Instagram user commented.

Fans also flocked to the comments to praise the former Hannah Montana actress, posting comments like, “My wife lookin’ good,” and “Nice view, Miley.” Fellow celebs even joined in on the Miley praise party; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote, “Living her best life!” while Justin Bieber simply commented, “Love it there.” 

View this post on Instagram

Goodbyes are never easy… 🖤 but g2g

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Although news of Miley and Kaitlynn’s split was shocking, a source close to both of the ladies EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Miley and Kaitlynn have always been great friends from the Malibu community and supportive of one another and since their breakups happened at the same time, they leaned on each other differently than ever before, but Miley seems to be going through a lot right now figuring out her path and her way.”