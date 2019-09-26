Miley Cyrus Appears To Sadly Say ‘Goodbye’ To Kaitlynn Carter While Posing In Tiny Thong

Miley Cyrus posted a series of Instagram pics of herself in a thong while on vacation and seeming said “goodbye” to Kaitlynn Carter after their six-week whirlwind romance.

Miley Cyrus, 26, is enjoying some much needed family time while on vacation in Arizona exploring Antelope Canyon with her mom, Tish Cyrus, 52, and older sister, Brandi Cyrus, 32! The “Slide Away” singer has been keeping fans in the loop with her relaxing vacay adventures, posting a plethora of gorgeous pics throughout the week. “Goodbyes are never easy… 🖤 but g2g,” she captioned a seriously cheeky photo of herself in a tiny thong and crop top while strutting down a catwalk-like walkway in the middle of a pool.

Recently, Miley and rumored girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, who she dated for six weeks after splitting with husband Liam Hemsworth, called it quits after a whirlwind summer romance. Miley seemingly bids farewell to Kaitlynn and their relationship in the sad Instagram post, and fans pointed out that she’s taking the alleged breakup relatively well. “Go through a break up like Miley, what a champ,” one Instagram user commented.

Fans also flocked to the comments to praise the former Hannah Montana actress, posting comments like, “My wife lookin’ good,” and “Nice view, Miley.” Fellow celebs even joined in on the Miley praise party; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote, “Living her best life!” while Justin Bieber simply commented, “Love it there.”

Although news of Miley and Kaitlynn’s split was shocking, a source close to both of the ladies EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Miley and Kaitlynn have always been great friends from the Malibu community and supportive of one another and since their breakups happened at the same time, they leaned on each other differently than ever before, but Miley seems to be going through a lot right now figuring out her path and her way.”