Milo Ventimiglia Promises ‘A Lot Of Different Jacks’ In ‘This Is Us’ Season 4

‘This Is Us’ returns for its highly-anticipated fourth season on Sept. 24. HL got some EXCLUSIVE scoop from Milo Ventimiglia about what we can expect from Jack this season.

Jack Pearson is one interesting character. Fans already know how his story ends. We found out that devastating truth in season 2 of This Is Us. Season 3 explored his Vietnam days and his relationship with his brother, Nicky. Details about the fourth season are being kept under wraps, but HollywoodLife was able to get some scoop out of Milo Ventimiglia.

“All I can say is that so far, I’ve worn every style of facial hair, and no facial hair at all. So we’re going to be seeing a lot of different Jacks,” Milo told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the red carpet of the Walt Disney Television post-Emmy party. Different facial hair means different time periods. This Is Us will be jumping back and forth in time once again.

After season 3, This Is Us was picked up for an additional 3 seasons. That means the show will be able to tell the story of the Pearsons in its entirety without fear of cancellation. What an incredible achievement. The show may be taking a different direction in season 4. The tagline for the new season reads, “If you think you know what’s coming next, you don’t know us.”

The trailer for season 4 teased the arrival of multiple new characters, including Jennifer Morrison, Nick Wechsler, Omar Epps, M. Night Shyamalan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Asante Blackk. “It’s so strange, isn’t it? How just like that a complete stranger can become such a big part of your story,” Rebecca tells Jack. “It’s actually kind of terrifying, you know? How a single cross with one person you’ve never met can change everything.” This Is Us season 4 will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.