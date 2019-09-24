Hailey Baldwin Shows Support For Selena Gomez On Instagram & Justin Bieber Fans Are Floored

Hailey Baldwin proved that there’s no bad blood between herself and Selena Gomez, when she liked a pic featuring her husband’s ex on Instagram.

Well what do we have here? Hailey Baldwin rolled out support for her husband’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, on Instagram, and it was for a good cause. Selena and Hailey have more than Justin Bieber in common; they’re both close friends with Raquelle Stevens. Raquelle posted a cute pic on Instagram on September 23 to commemorate the launch of her new Vodcast, Giving Back Generation, which featured friends Courtney Lopez, Ashley Cook, and Selena. The three women are Raquelle’s guests for her first episode, and she gushed about her besties on Instagram.

“On this episode we talk about what giving looks like through friendship. This episode is particularly special to me as Courtney, Sel, and Ashley have been my friends all through my 20’s. We talk about what it means to support each other, forgive, and grow together. Look forward to hearing your feedback & hope it leaves you encouraged,” she wrote. Hailey liked the pic, showing support for her dear friend, even if she and Selena aren’t exactly buddies. But, Hailey and Justin have been married for a year already. It’s all good, all around!

Over on her own Instagram account, Hailey is sharing plenty of pics of her beloved. She posted the sweetest selfie to her account on September 13, their 1st wedding anniversary. In the pic, Hailey is kissing a beaming Justin on the cheek while they ride in an elevator. It’s too sweet.

We likely won’t see a true Instagram interaction between Hailey and Selena, though. She revealed in an interview with Vogue Australia that she disabled all comments on social media except for those from people she follows!