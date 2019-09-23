‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Confirms ‘DWTS’ Asked Him To Join Show — Why He Declined

Jonathan Scott opened up about his brother Drew Scott’s past experience on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and admitted he declined his own offer to appear on the show.

Jonathan Scott‘s twin brother Drew Scott, 41, made headlines when he appeared as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be following in his footsteps anytime soon, and he has a very good reason for it! The Property Brothers star admitted he has been approached by the popular competition show to join the cast in the past, but he is just simply too busy building houses to add the intense training to his schedule.

“Yeah, if I had nothing else on my schedule, I would do it,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at an event promoting his and Drew’s new book, Big Builders: Better Together, which is available now. “I mean, he was crazy. When he (Drew) did it, we were filming, we were in the middle of 20 houses.”

In addition to his work on houses, Jonathan may be busy with his new lady love Zooey Deschanel, 39. The new couple made headlines after they were spotted looking cute together while holding hands during an outing at Little Dom’s restaurant in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 13. The outing came just days after the New Girl actress announced her split from hubby Jacob Pechenik on Sept. 6.

Despite the unexpected separation, Jacob insisted he and Zooey are still friendly when he spoke EXCLUSIVELY to us at the L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade event in Westwood. “Yeah, everything is amicable and we have two beautiful children together,” he explained at the event. “We’ve been raising them and we’re going to continue to raise them, and take great care of get them…I’m happy.”

Since Zooey and Jacob’s split, Jonathan has been seen with the brunette beauty on more than one occasion and even EXCLUSIVELY opened up to us on Sept. 14 about how their romance happened when they “just clicked” after meeting while filming Carpool Karaoke in Aug. “It’s sometimes a little weird when you just get thrust on camera with people you’ve never met before but we just clicked,” he said.