Kesha Is Unrecognizable With Jet Black Hair While Biking Around Venice Beach

Kesha is known for her striking blonde hair but on Sept. 21, she showed off an entirely new look when she flaunted black locks during a bike ride around Venice Beach with her boyfriend.

Kesha, 32, may be a big star but now that she made the drastic transition from blonde hair to black hair, she could have gone without being recognized during a recent bike trip! The singer was spotted riding her bicycle along Venice Beach, CA with her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter on Sept. 21 and her much darker locks had us turning our heads more than once! During the casual outing, the “Tik Tok” crooner had her newly-colored hair up in a messy bun as she wore a red button-down oversized shirt that had white patterns on it. She also wore pink sandals and sunglasses and Brad rocked his own style when he showed off his long curly brunette locks while wearing a black graphic T-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

Kesha’s recent outing may have gotten attention due to her darker hair but the talented star first dyed her locks at the beginning of this past summer. It was around this same time that she also dropped her new politically-charged anthem, “Rich, White, Straight Men”. The song, which was about how it would be in a world that wasn’t run by rich, white, straight men, received rave reviews from fans and critics, putting the talented songwriter on the map again and proving her staying power in the music industry.

Like her latest single shows, Kesha is known for being fearless when it comes to sharing her opinions and personal experiences. From opening up about an eating disorder she went through to talking about the highly publicized case between her and Dr. Luke, the brave young woman has brought inspiration and hope to many of those who admire her.

We look forward to seeing what else Kesha has in store for her fans and the public. It’s great to see her living her best life and continuously inspiring others!