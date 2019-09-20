‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ’s ‘Chunks’ In Adorable New Photo: ‘Mood’

Porsha Williams’ daughter PJ just keeps getting more adorable by the day. She got a little tired accompanying her mom to ‘Dish Nation’s set which the ‘RHOA’star said left her in a ‘mood.’

Apparently Porsha Wiliams‘ five-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena was not up for going to work with her mom on Sept. 20. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star brought PJ to Dish Nation for the first time and showed an Instagram pic of PJ on a producer’s lap and she was in a mood. PJ looked adorable in a pink frilly dress with three pink bows in her hair. She had on little white socks with lace around the top to keep her feet warm but she was giving a side-eye expression.

“Mood😂😩💆🏽‍♀️💆🏽‍♀️ @pilarjhena @dishnation #Chunks,” Porsha captioned the photo as Pilar had quite the “over it” expression on her face. In another post Porsha posted more pics of PJ being held by her Dish Nation co-stars. “Yooooo I really thought @dishnation family loved me until @pilarjhena she just came in and shut my job down😂💆🏽‍♀️ She was judging @headkrack teases, lounging on producers during segments and chatting while I was doing my leads! 😂❤️❤️ #Swipe,” she wrote in the caption.

The little one appeared to be in a better mood with her mom on set, smiling and laughing. Porsha, 38, looked stunning in a white tank top with a Georgia peach colored zip up track style jacket and her massive diamond engagement ring from fiance Dennis McKinley, 42, on her left hand. Porsha included the photo of PJ’s “mood” as the last in the series from the set visit, but thought it was worth its own post. At least she’s getting exposed to her mommy’s successful career at a young age.

Porsha had to make clear to fans earlier in the week that she wasn’t expecting a sibling for PJ. In an IG photo wearing a colorful yellow sun dress, some fans thought they made out a baby bump. Porsha then told them “Life is great! *No I’m not pregnant just 5 months postpartum… Like it , love it, Fuxx it💃🏿🌻”