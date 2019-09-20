‘E! True Hollywood Story’ Promo: Iconic Series Will Dive Deep Into Kim Kardashian’s World

‘E! True Hollywood Story’ is making a comeback. HL is EXCLUSIVELY premiering a brand-new promo that features the one and only Kim Kardashian.

“Not everything is what you think it is,” Kim Kardashian says in our EXCLUSIVE promo for E! True Hollywood Story. The iconic series returns on Oct. 6 and will feature an in-depth sit down with Kim. Other topics explored this season include NXIVM, tales from horror movie sets, addiction to fame, and the struggle of women in hip-hop. When it comes to Kim, the series will dive deep into Kim’s world and will feature interviews with her childhood best friend, husband Kanye West, sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam Chazan, and more. Who is Kim Kardashian? E! True Hollywood Story is going to tell you.

The season will open with an episode centered around NXIVM. The show will focus on the recruitment of women into the organization and its sub-groups, and the severe impact it had on their lives. This installment also uncovers the secrets and shocking behavior that led to the conviction of NXIVM founder Keith Raniere and the guilty plea and imminent sentencing of former actress and NXIVM member Allison Mack. Catherine Oxenberg speaks candidly about losing her daughter to the cult and finally rescuing her. Barbara Bouchey openly shares what it was like to live within the group.

The new season will premiere Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. on E! The Kim K episode will air Oct. 13. Stars like Yo-Yo, Da Brat, MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa, Frankie Grande, Linda Blair, Brittany Furlan, and more are set to appear in episodes this season.

E! True Hollywood Story first premiered as a series of specials in 1996. Over the past 20 years, there have been over 500 episodes of the Emmy-nominated series.