Dennis Rodman made some outrageous claims about his time with Madonna, alleging that she offered him millions of dollars to impregnate her.

Dennis Rodman opened up about his former relationship with Madonna during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, claiming that the high-profile affair could have resulted in a pregnancy. When co-host Charlamagne the God said, “They say you broke up with Madonna because you didn’t want to get her pregnant,” the former basketball player, 58, revealed that he “tried” to knock up the iconic pop star, 61, in the 1990s.

“I tried over here by Central Park. She had that big three-story place over there. I was rolling the dice in Vegas and she’s in New York,” he said, adding that he was then notified that Madonna was calling him. “She says, ‘Dennis, you know what? I’m ovulating.'” He went on to claim he told her he’d be with her in “five hours” and she allegedly sent a plane to pick him up. He said he then flew to New York, “did my thing,” and went right back to Las Vegas.

While he never impregnated her, there was allegedly a financial offer on the table if he did. “She asked me that if I got her pregnant she’d pay me $20 million,” the retired NBA star claimed. He added that he would have only earned the money “if the baby was born.”

Dennis also made an outrageous claim that he “made Madonna a star” despite meeting her after her career took off. “In 1993, I think her career was declining and she said that the reason that she dated me was because I was a bad boy. So I was going up and she was pretty much leveling off,” he said. Just a reminder: he’s talking about MADONNA. The Queen of Pop herself. A living legend. That Madonna. HollywoodLife reached out to Madonna’s representatives for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.