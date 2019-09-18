Leah Messer Admits To Hooking Up With Ex Jeremy Calvert After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Leah Messer and ex-husband Jeremy Calvert aren’t helping those reconciliation rumors. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star confessed on the latest episode that she and her ex-husband slept together during a trip to NYC!

Leah Messer‘s catching feelings for Jeremy Calvert again! Leah, 27, confessed to her friend Kylie Lent on the September 17 episode of Teen Mom 2 that she hooked up with her ex-husband, 30, after shooting the show’s reunion special in NYC, after first denying it… for like, two seconds. Leah immediately spilled the beans to her best friend over FaceTime, telling her that “Jeremy showed up and we kind of hit it off at the reunion. We went out to the pub across the street, had a few drinks. And he was like, ‘You’re not going to your hotel tonight.’ And I thought, ‘Am I not going to my hotel room tonight?’ One thing led to another.

Leah’s confession is just adding fuel to fans’ theory that she and Jeremy are getting back together. The same night that the episode in question aired, Jeremy tagged Leah in a flirty caption on Instagram! Jeremy posted a video of himself grilling, writing, “We eating good tonight….. homework done now dinner and a movie…. btw @leahdawn92mtv someone said I was a wayyyy better cook than mommy…”, referring to their six-year-old daughter, Adalyn Calvert. One fan pointed out that Jeremy was cooking three steaks. Was one for mommy?

“We just had a good time and I’m like, ‘Dang it.’ Now I’m wondering, ‘Is there more?’” Leah told Kylie during their call on Teen Mom 2. “The weekend opened the door for possibilities. All my kids want me to be with Jeremy but I don’t want to rush into anything. Addy is 6 and she’s not a baby. I don’t want to confuse her. I don’t want the fantasy of her wanting us to get back together to affect her — I want her to see us in a good place.” Along with Addy, Leah is also mom to nine-year-old twins Aleeah and Aliannah Simms, with her other ex-husband, Corey Simms.

This isn’t the first time that Leah and Jeremy have hooked up after their split; the couple married in 2012 and divorced in 2015, which Leah blames partly on her overspending. She admitted to sleeping with him in 2018 at his home — and having to sneak out in the morning because he lives with his mother.