‘AGT’s Kodi Lee Reveals What He Would Do With $1 Million If He Wins Season 14

Kodi Lee is a major frontrunner to win ‘AGT’ season 14 as we head into the finale. Kodi and his mom spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about what he’d do with the $1 million prize, their incredible ‘AGT’ journey, and more.

The winner of AGT season 14 is about to be crowned. The champion will be announced during the live two-hour finale on Sept. 18. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with finalist Kodi Lee, 23, and his mom, Tina, after the first night of the finals about all things AGT. Kodi already has a plan for what he would do with the $1 million cash prize he will receive if he wins. “I would buy lots of grand pianos in every color!” the singer told HollywoodLife on the AGT red carpet. Tina added, “But then I ask him how we are going to fit all of that in our house.” Kodi replied, “We will need a new house…”

Kodi is one of 10 finalists still in the running to become the next America’s Got Talent winner. Tina admitted that she’s hoping for the best when the results come in. “I would say that I am not prepared for it,” she continued. “It is still very unbelievable. It is tough because I know in my heart how talented Kodi is but at the same time he is my baby, so I always think he is the best! Look at everyone else, they are amazing and I think many deserve to win so I am waiting for it all to sink in. It is a whole new ballgame, it is not definite. We will hope for the best and see what happens.”

In a previous interview, Kodi’s mom admitted that they’ve never been solely focused on winning the top prize. “To be honest, we already won!” Tina told HollywoodLife. “Being on the show we already won, we never expected being here and this is what winning is all about.”

If Kodi wins the competition, he’ll receive $1 million and will headline a stage show in Las Vegas. For his finals performance, Kodi sang a breathtaking rendition of “Lost Without You” by Freya Ridings. The two-hour finale will feature performances by Cher, Billy Ray Cyrus, Macklemore, Leona Lewis, and more.