‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss, 43, Is ‘Showing Her Legs’ In Daisy Dukes & Fans Are Here For It

Kandi Burruss is not usually one for wearing short shorts, so when she donned a pair of Daisy Dukes and flaunted her legs in a pic, fans went wild.

Kandi Burruss has some seriously great legs! She doesn’t seem to flaunt them all that often, and she really should. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared an Instagram pic on Sept. 17 where she donned Daisy Dukes and fans were so there for it. “I felt like showing my legs today! 😂😂😂” she captioned a photo of her in the tiny denim shorts where she had toned legs for days. She paired them with a colorful patterned long sleeve shirt so that her gams got all of the attention in the photo.

The comments section quickly filled up with compliments. A fan named Kiana told her, “Tbh I’ve never seen them 😫 you should show them more they’re stunning💕💕💕.” “Looking good Hunnay…yass!!!” a user named Nickie chimed in while another fan commented “How is it possible that someone can be that gorgeous head to toe.” A user named Tiffany gushed, “Nice legs…( I’m currently working on mine).”

Kandi has shown a recent affinity for Daisy Dukes, as Kandi Koated Cosmetics owner wore them to a party at Beautycon L.A. on Aug. 11. She paired the seriously short shorts with a white tank top and classic white blazer. So she was all business on top but casual and fun on the bottom with the look.

HollywoodLife.com spoke to Kandi while she was at Beautycon and we asked if she and RHOA co-star NeNe Leakes 51, had mended fences while shooting their current season after the volatile season 11 reunion shows in April. She told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Yes, which is shocking but I am getting along with NeNe right now, which is something that…NeNe is trying to work on some relationships in the group. We’ll see how it goes. She’s putting forth effort but everybody has to meet each other halfway.” That definitely sounds promising but who knows where things stand a month later with mercurial NeNe.