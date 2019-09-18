Iggy Azalea Claps Back At Wendy Williams After She Calls Her ‘The Australian Girl With The Fake Body’

Iggy Azalea took to Twitter on Sept. 18 to show a clip of Wendy Williams calling her body ‘fake’ during the Hot Topics segment of an episode of her talk show and she added her own shocking diss.

Iggy Azalea, 29, wasn’t afraid to strike back at Wendy Williams, 55, on Twitter after the talk show host called her “the Australian with the fake body” while talking about how fans waited for her to return after a hiatus with her music during her Hot Topics segment. “The Work” crooner posted a clip of Wendy making the comment in a tweet and captioned it with her own harsh comment about outspoken star. “Who’s the crack head in the half way house with the gossip show thing?” her tweet read along with a laughing emoji and shrugging shoulders emoji. She also went on to reply to a fan with another harsh tweet. “Wendy Williams is a walking mike Tyson tribal tattoo slapped over a deeply set c-section scar. I’ve had enough,” it read.

Iggy’s first dissing tweet refers to Wendy admitting she was struggling and living at a halfway house during the Mar. 19 episode of her talk show. She didn’t reveal what kind of addiction she was going through but she broke down in tears when revealing the news to her audience. “For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she said during the confession. “When you see me come to work glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my pilates… two hours a day I like to take care of my body. And, you know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how. God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped… There are people in your family that might be struggling, maybe you, and I just want you to know more of the story, so this is my autobiographical story and I’m living it.”

Wendy’s comment about Iggy, on the other hand, comes from the blonde beauty’s headline-making plastic surgery. Although she’s opened up about having surgery to change things she didn’t like about herself, she’s only named a few specific things, with one of them being breast implants in 2015. “I did change something: Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I’d thought about it my entire life,” she told Vogue magazine.

Since Wendy is used to upsetting celebs due to her outspokenness about them on her show, she’s probably not surprised at Iggy’s clapbacks but it will be interesting to see if she decides to comment on it in an upcoming episode!