Harrison Ford, 77, Shaves Off His Hair & Beard In New Look — See Before & After

Harrison Ford looks like a new man, shaving his beard and hair in this clean, new appearance and the before and after photos will wow you.

Harrison Ford, 77, is sporting a completely new, clean shaven look. The Oscar nominated actor said good-bye to his beard and traded in his longer, grey hair for a short, styled appearance. Harrison sported a more rugged image only a few weeks ago, but recently dropped the style for a refined change. The actor stepped out on September 17 in Los Angeles to show off his fresh face, complete with shaved sides and beard. The former captain of the Millennium Falcon sported a navy tee and green shorts while on a coffee run, debuting his haircut in the process.

Considering how busy the legendary actor has been, his former hairy and bearded appearance may have been for his latest project Call of the Wild, which is currently in post-production, according to IMDb. The film is animated, however, which means that Harrison’s burly visage was merely a personal choice. But whose to say the actor didn’t go method when recording his voice for the role?

Harrison, who made characters like Indiana Jones and Han Solo mainstays in the pop culture lexicon, has been revisiting those roles in the last few years. The actor reprised his role as the space scoundrel in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens where he reunited with the late Carrie Fisher in the latest trilogy of the celebrated sci-fi series. He then passed the laser gun and space ship on to Alden Ehnrich for the origin film Solo: A Star Wars Story. Prior to the release of the seventh entry into the Star Wars franchise, Harrison donned his iconic hat to return to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. Finally, Harrison took on conspiracy and morality in the futuristic noir Blade Runner 2049, where he reprised his role as Rick Deckard in the critically acclaimed, Oscar winning sequel to the 1982 film.

While his next film is a mere voiceover role, fans can rest assured that Harrison will crack the whip again as Indiana Jones. He’ll team with director Steven Spielberg once again for the fifth film in the series due in July 2021, according to IMDb. Maybe Harrison can bring back that burly look when he plays the famed archeologist again!