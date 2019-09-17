Benicio Bryant: 5 Things To Know About The Incredible Singer, 15, In The ‘AGT’ Finals

Benicio Bryant is one of the season 14 finalists competing to become the ‘AGT’ champion. Before the finale gets underway, there are 5 key facts you need to know about the talented 15-year-old singer.

Benicio Bryant will be gracing the stage for another performance during the America’s Got Talent season 14 finals. The singer has been a frontrunner from the very beginning of season 14. He’s wowed the judges and viewers with incredible performances. So, who is Benicio Bryant? The 15-year-old is a star on the rise.

1. Benicio has performed original songs throughout season 14. In both the AGT quarterfinals and semi-finals, Benicio took a major risk and performed his own material. For his quarterfinals performance, he performed his song “Who I Am” and then performed “Fall Apart” in the semi-finals. “That was pretty outstanding,” Simon Cowell told him after his semi-finals performance.

2. He’s performed with Brandi Carlile! The two singers teamed up at Tacoma High School in Washington. Brandi pulled him up on stage to sing with her. Benicio made his television debut when he performed “The Joke” with Brandi on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

3. Benicio competed on The Voice Kids. Benicio was asked to audition online after Germany’s The Voice Kids saw his YouTube videos. He ended up coming in second place on the show.

4. He’s been compared to Harry Styles and Troye Sivan. After his semi-finals performance, Howie Mandel proclaimed that Benicio was the “biggest star” of season 14 and compared him to Troye Sivan and Harry Styles! When asked what it would be like if he got the chance to work with them, Benicio told HollywoodLife, “It would be so cool to be on the same stage as them. It would be very emotional and I think it would go really well.”

5. Benicio released his debut single in 2018. The song is titled “My Love” and it’s available on iTunes.