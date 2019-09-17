Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Legs For Days In Short White Mini Dress While Grabbing Dinner In L.A.

Hailey Baldwin flaunted her long, lean legs while grabbing dinner out in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, certainly knows how to make heads turn! The gorgeous supermodel wowed in a short, white mini dress that showed off her flawless legs while picking up dinner in L.A. just weeks ahead of her and Justin Bieber’s rumored Sept. 30 wedding. Hailey’s body-skimming dress hugged her curves in all the right places as she walked down the stairs carrying a giant brown paper take-out bag. Hailey completed her leggy look with white boots that hit just above the knee, along with an oversized black blazer that fell just below the length of her dress.

The Drop the Mic host looked effortlessly chic with her blonde hair pulled back, and accessorized her simple but chic look with black sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a small black purse with a delicate, chain link strap.

This isn’t the first time Hailey’s been spotted showing off her super-toned legs in recent days! On Sept. 13, Hailey sported a pair of teeny, tie-dye shorts while out and about in Los Angeles for a doctor’s appointment. Days prior, she reunited with hubby Justin Bieber in a hot pink sports bra and short zebra-printed shorts after spending a few days in New York for New York Fashion Week.

Although Hailey and Justin tied the knot at a New York courthouse just over a year ago on Sept. 13, 2018, the pair are rumored to wed again in front of family and friends at the end of the month. “Justin loves Hailey with all his heart and he wants to prove to her that they are an unbreakable couple,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He wants to provide for her like none other and show her that their bond is the greatest thing that they have. So you can imagine that later this month when they get married again in front of God and friends and family, some things have weighed on him, and he’s been nervous because he wants it to be perfect and everything Hailey wants it to be. He wants to make that moment where he is his best self. There is excitement that surrounds that but it’s a nervous excitement because this will make it real and forever in his mind so he wants everything to go 100% right.”